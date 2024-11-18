Home
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Rebels Take Center Stage In Jharkhand Assembly Polls Phase 2—Will They Spoil The Game?

Rebel leaders shake up Jharkhand's Phase 2 polls, threatening major parties in key regions like Santhal Pargana. Stakes are high as political dynamics shift ahead of November 23 results.

Rebels Take Center Stage In Jharkhand Assembly Polls Phase 2—Will They Spoil The Game?

As Jharkhand gears up for the second phase of its assembly elections on November 20, all eyes are on the political developments across 38 key constituencies. Santhal Pargana, with 18, Koyalanchal with 16, and Chotanagpur with 4, will see no stone left unturned by political parties, but a new dynamic has emerged-rebels.

These rebels, discarded by their parties, either chose to align with the rivals or are contesting as Independents and may spoil the election planning of the heavyweights.

Key Rebels In The Spotlight

Lobin Hembram is a familiar face in Santhal Pargana, and he has switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Lobin Hembram is contesting from Borio and will be pitted against the disciple of JMM founder Shibu Soren, Dhananjay Soren. With a political career that stretches into decades, Lobin Hembram has been an MLA multiple times under the JMM banner but now eyes impact under the lotus symbol of BJP. His entry has raised the ante of the political battle, leaving both camps on tenterhooks.

Former BJP cabinet minister Dr Louise Marandi, who became notorious after defeating Hemant Soren in 2014, has turned rebel after not getting a ticket from Dumka. She has joined the JMM and is now contesting from Jama, one of the strongholds of JMM. Her candidature against BJP’s Suresh Murmu has amped up the stakes because she intends to challenge her former party in a region from which she once boasts of an influence wielder.

Dinesh William Marandi, the son of late JMM stalwart Simon Marandi, has also become a key player. Denied a ticket by JMM, he first declared his candidature as an independent before moving to BJP. Contesting from Littipara, he is going to be a great challenge for the JMM candidate, Hemlal Murmu. The deep roots of the Marandi family in the region, victories spanning decades, make his rebellion very important in this phase of elections.

JMM’s Stranglehold In Santhal Divison Is Under Scourge

Traditionally, JMM has been in firm grip of the ST-reserved constituencies in Santhal Pargana. The party currently dominates 7 of the 18 reserved seats. For the party, this phase is crucial. Chief Minister Hemant Soren is contesting from Barhet and other JMM heavyweights, like Basant Soren and Stephen Marandi, defending their bastions. However, the rebel factor could jeopardize their hold and have the strong possibility to fracture its support base for the party.

NDA’s Strength In Koyalanchal

The Koyalanchal region comprises 16 seats, where BJP and its alliance in NDA holds sway over 8. These are mainly Dhanbad and Bokaro. The BJP must retain this grip, but rebels have already injected an element of uncertainty in the political equation.

A High-Stakes Electoral Battle

As Jharkhand heads into the second phase of its elections, stakes are at a record high. The election process is now being contested by rebel leaders like Lobin Hembram, Dr. Louise Marandi, and Dinesh William Marandi, paving the way for change. The results of this phase may well determine who shall lead the state in the future.

Dinesh William Marandi Jharkhand Assembly Elections Lobin Hembram Louise Marandi
