Saturday, November 23, 2024
‘This Might Be The Toughest Election I’ll Ever Face’: Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is set to return for a second term as his JMM-led alliance leads on 57 of 81 assembly seats, marking the highest tally for any alliance in the state since its creation in 2000.

‘This Might Be The Toughest Election I’ll Ever Face’: Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is set to return for a second term as his JMM-led alliance leads on 57 of 81 assembly seats, marking the highest tally for any alliance in the state since its creation in 2000. Soren credited his wife, Kalpana Soren, and his dedicated team for this historic victory. Despite spending 149 days in jail on corruption charges earlier this year, Soren’s leadership and strategy have resonated with voters.

Clear Strategy and Groundwork

Reflecting on the win, Soren highlighted the importance of preparation and teamwork:
“We had done our homework and set our targets. We knew it was going to be a very tough fight. It was great teamwork, and we delivered the message we wanted to.”
He noted his wife’s tireless efforts during his absence, adding, “Kalpana worked as a one-man army, and this time there were two of us.”

When asked if his time in jail influenced the election, Soren responded, “They (BJP-led NDA) have their own ways. I don’t know what to say about their ways.” Soren dismissed the BJP’s attempts to divide tribal votes, emphasizing the legacy of his father, Shibu Soren: “The tribal population was mobilised and consolidated by him. Though he wasn’t part of this campaign, people didn’t forget his contribution.”

Women’s Vote and Welfare Schemes

The chief minister acknowledged the role of the Maiya Samman Yojana in securing support, saying:
“In a poor state like ours, every rupee matters, especially during inflation. Social security was our priority, and it has shown results.” Soren admitted the immense pressure he faced: “When I gave a speech, it felt like I was bleeding inside. I don’t think I have seen such an election, and I don’t think I ever will.” This election marks a turning point for Soren and his alliance, underscoring their strong connection with voters and their focus on welfare and regional issues.

