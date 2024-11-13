Voters Defy Maoist Threats With High Turnout In First Phase Of Jharkhand Elections: EC

Despite boycott calls from Maoists, Jharkhand saw a strong voter turnout in phase one, with tribal areas joining in record numbers, as reported by the Election Commission.

Voteres in the Left-Wing Extremism affected areas of Jharkhand proved resilient and civic duty-oriented, though, as they turned up in substantial number to cast their votes for the first phase of state assembly elections on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission. The polling percentage was more than that achieved in the 2019 elections, showing the people wanted to cast votes, despite the boycott calls and threats issued by Maoist groups.

The first round of polling covered 43 out of the 81 assembly seats, with the rest scheduled for November 20. According to EC, by 5 pm, a voter turnout of 64.86 percent was recorded; this is higher than the 63.9 percent recorded in the 2019 elections for the same seats. The result is all the more remarkable in view of lingering threats, well-cemented by an unrelenting stream of mortal despair coupled with an unimaginable outbreak of despair and despair.

Festive Mood And Enthusiastic Participation In Maoist-Sensitive Areas

According to the EC report, the polling environment was festive in nature and enthusiastic participation was witnessed in the entire state, including tribal districts where Left-Wing Extremism has made a significant presence during the past. The turnout in West Singhbhum, which has always been the easy go-to zone for the Maoists, heralds a welcome acceptance of democratic principles. Voter queues in the Garhwa district’s Budha Pahad region – once considered a Maoist stronghold – thronged the Hesatu polling station. This station, set up for the first time in the area, allowed residents to vote locally without the need for extensive travel.

Challenges In Polling

In some regions, Maoist groups attempted to stop people from casting their ballot. Banners and posters of electors boycotting the election were put across the polling stations, and another suspected bomb was found outside a Rabanga village station in Manoharpur constituency. The region was sealed and cordoned off at once. When Police officials reached there, then it was removed and after that, people again began exercising their franchise. Although this was quite a disturbance of the polls, still hundreds of electors thronged before the dawn to cast their vote.

Maoists erect trees trunks across the road connecting Haathnaburu and Dikuponga villages in Jagannathpur constituency and hang banners. The police immediately cleared the road, allowing people to reach the polling stations.

Improved Accessibility For Tribal Villages

The tribals too voted with greater vigor as new polling stations had been set up for the first time in many tribal villages far off. The first time, the people of Lakhaidih village in the assembly seat of the Potka in East Singhbhum district are going to vote within their own village. So far, they had to travel 25 kilometers through dense forest and rugged terrain for reaching the polling station. The EC has also accredited comprehensive enrollment of 1.78 lakh members from eight specifically vulnerable tribal groups into the voters’ registry before elections and thereby enables full voting participation for them.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, continue to monitor over 15,000 polling stations. The EC assured in advance that no repolling would be required owing to proper planning and security arrangements. With 100 percent webcasting at all polling stations, the process translates into greater transparency.

In parallel, by-elections were held in 31 assembly seats across 10 states and Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala. The EC confirmed that two assembly constituencies in Sikkim had uncontested candidates.

