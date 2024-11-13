Home
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Nitish Kumar Tries To Touch PM Modi’s Feet, Watch What Happens Next

At a recent event in Darbhanga, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar surprised attendees by attempting to touch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feet—a gesture of respect that has now gone viral on social media.

The video shows Nitish Kumar, 73, approaching PM Modi, 74, with folded hands and bowing down, though PM Modi gently stopped him, shaking his hand instead. Another viral clip from the same event captures Modi pulling Nitish to his side as party members garlanded the Prime Minister.

This was not the first instance of Kumar showing such deference to Modi this year. In June, he attempted to touch the Prime Minister’s feet in Parliament’s Central Hall, and in April, he briefly touched Modi’s feet during an election rally in Nawada.

Nitish Kumar’s party, the Janata Dal (United), emerged as the second-largest partner in the BJP-led coalition following the recent Lok Sabha elections, helping the alliance secure a majority for a third consecutive term alongside Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP.

During the event, where PM Modi inaugurated several projects totaling around ₹12,100 crore and laid the foundation for an AIIMS hospital, he praised Nitish Kumar’s role in transforming Bihar.

Modi commended Kumar for establishing a model of “good governance” and for lifting the state out of what he called “jungle raaj” under the previous RJD-led government. “No praise is too high for this achievement,” Modi said, further acknowledging improvements in Bihar’s healthcare infrastructure under Nitish’s leadership, contrasting it with past administrations that, according to Modi, neglected health development.

Filed under

Latest India News Latest viral video Nitish Kumar PM Modi Trending news
