Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

PM Modi Deserves Nobel Peace Prize For Global Mediation Efforts: Mark Mobius

Veteran investor Mark Mobius praises PM Modi for his diplomatic skills, calling him a potential Nobel Peace Prize winner for his efforts in bridging political divides globally.

PM Modi Deserves Nobel Peace Prize For Global Mediation Efforts: Mark Mobius

Renowned investor Mark Mobius has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his international diplomatic efforts by stating that the PM should win the Nobel Peace Prize for the excellent role the leader has taken in striving for a new wave of international dialogue and peace, as he stated in a recent interview.

Eighty-eight-year-old Mobius is renowned for pioneering the first-ever emerging markets fund and spoke at length about how much he respects Modi’s leadership and the kind of bridges he’s managed to create in this labyrinthine political landscape.

PM Modi’s International Role: Catalyst For Peace?

The fact that PM Modi can align with all kinds of political philosophies has made him a key player in international diplomacy, Mobius highlighted. He welcomed the Prime Minister as not only a great leader but also a great human being. He was talking in terms of his human qualities, added Mobius while describing Modi. Speaking on the diplomatic skills, he said that they have gained much importance during this ongoing conflict in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine war.

“His role internationally, I think, will grow in importance because he is able to have a dialogue with all sides of the political spectrum globally. He could become a very important peacemaker going forward,” Mobius stated. This ability to remain neutral and tackle intricate geopolitical issues has, according to Mobius, made Modi stand out as a significant leader in peace initiatives worldwide.

Mobius, who has been able to experience some of the more significant global financial trends, added that India’s neutral and balanced attitude towards several global conflicts has made it a significant player as a mediator. “India, I believe, has the capacity not to take sides while working for peace. This is what happened with Russia and Ukraine,” said Mobius.

However, according to Mobius, “India has proven that it can be neutral and fair to all, and the country is very much in a position to act as a mediator for peace.” This reflects PM Modi’s leadership in promoting dialogue and collaboration among nations.

Stand Of India On Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In this regard, Mobius pointed out India’s consistent appeal for peace and stability amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. PM Modi recently visited Ukraine in August. For record and historical purposes, the visit was the first for any Prime Minister of India since the two countries established their diplomatic relations back in 1992. The visit again underlines India’s efforts at peacebuilding and its role as a mediator in international conflicts.

Reflecting on what he and PM Modi share in common, Mobius reveals, “The commonality is the forward-looking mindset. Both, in my view, focus on optimism and a proactive approach toward global challenges rather than dwelling on the past.”

MUST READ | Manipur Crisis: Kuki Community Demands Withdrawal of CRPF, Calls for Return of Assam Rifles | NewsX Exclusive

Filed under

Mark Mobius national news Nobel Peace Prize PM Modi
Advertisement

Also Read

CIA’s Asif Rahman Arrested In Cambodia For Alleged National Security Breach

CIA’s Asif Rahman Arrested In Cambodia For Alleged National Security Breach

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi Arrives In Tehran Amid Renewed Tensions Over Iran’s Nuclear Program

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi Arrives In Tehran Amid Renewed Tensions Over Iran’s Nuclear Program

Why This Vlogger Says ‘Delhi Is So Dirty, I Love It’—And It’s Going Viral!

Why This Vlogger Says ‘Delhi Is So Dirty, I Love It’—And It’s Going Viral!

Conor McGregor Denies Rape Allegations, Claims Encounter Was Consensual

Conor McGregor Denies Rape Allegations, Claims Encounter Was Consensual

Lava Meets Snow: The Mind-Boggling Truth Behind Iceland’s Latest Viral Footage

Lava Meets Snow: The Mind-Boggling Truth Behind Iceland’s Latest Viral Footage

Entertainment

Why Did Jamie Lee Curtis Deactivate Her X Account?

Why Did Jamie Lee Curtis Deactivate Her X Account?

Rashmika Mandanna Calls Pushpa 2’s First Half Freaking Amazing-Here’s Why!

Rashmika Mandanna Calls Pushpa 2’s First Half Freaking Amazing-Here’s Why!

Will Colin Farrell Return For The Penguin 2? Here’s What We Know

Will Colin Farrell Return For The Penguin 2? Here’s What We Know

Coldplay Concert In Ahmedabad Drives Hotel Room Rates Above Rs 50,000 – Find Out Why

Coldplay Concert In Ahmedabad Drives Hotel Room Rates Above Rs 50,000 – Find Out Why

Late Timothy West Once Revealed How He Spotted First Sign Of His Wife’s Dementia Battle

Late Timothy West Once Revealed How He Spotted First Sign Of His Wife’s Dementia Battle

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox