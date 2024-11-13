PM Modi Deserves Nobel Peace Prize For Global Mediation Efforts: Mark Mobius

Renowned investor Mark Mobius has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his international diplomatic efforts by stating that the PM should win the Nobel Peace Prize for the excellent role the leader has taken in striving for a new wave of international dialogue and peace, as he stated in a recent interview.

Eighty-eight-year-old Mobius is renowned for pioneering the first-ever emerging markets fund and spoke at length about how much he respects Modi’s leadership and the kind of bridges he’s managed to create in this labyrinthine political landscape.

PM Modi’s International Role: Catalyst For Peace?

The fact that PM Modi can align with all kinds of political philosophies has made him a key player in international diplomacy, Mobius highlighted. He welcomed the Prime Minister as not only a great leader but also a great human being. He was talking in terms of his human qualities, added Mobius while describing Modi. Speaking on the diplomatic skills, he said that they have gained much importance during this ongoing conflict in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine war.

“His role internationally, I think, will grow in importance because he is able to have a dialogue with all sides of the political spectrum globally. He could become a very important peacemaker going forward,” Mobius stated. This ability to remain neutral and tackle intricate geopolitical issues has, according to Mobius, made Modi stand out as a significant leader in peace initiatives worldwide.

Mobius, who has been able to experience some of the more significant global financial trends, added that India’s neutral and balanced attitude towards several global conflicts has made it a significant player as a mediator. “India, I believe, has the capacity not to take sides while working for peace. This is what happened with Russia and Ukraine,” said Mobius.

However, according to Mobius, “India has proven that it can be neutral and fair to all, and the country is very much in a position to act as a mediator for peace.” This reflects PM Modi’s leadership in promoting dialogue and collaboration among nations.

Stand Of India On Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In this regard, Mobius pointed out India’s consistent appeal for peace and stability amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. PM Modi recently visited Ukraine in August. For record and historical purposes, the visit was the first for any Prime Minister of India since the two countries established their diplomatic relations back in 1992. The visit again underlines India’s efforts at peacebuilding and its role as a mediator in international conflicts.

Reflecting on what he and PM Modi share in common, Mobius reveals, “The commonality is the forward-looking mindset. Both, in my view, focus on optimism and a proactive approach toward global challenges rather than dwelling on the past.”

MUST READ | Manipur Crisis: Kuki Community Demands Withdrawal of CRPF, Calls for Return of Assam Rifles | NewsX Exclusive