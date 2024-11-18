Anil Deshmukh Injured In Stone-Pelting Attack; NCP Blames BJP For Lawlessness In Maharashtra

The attack comes just days before the crucial Maharashtra Assembly elections, where Deshmukh’s son, Salil Deshmukh, is contesting from Katol on the NCP’s ticket. Salil is up against BJP’s Charansingh Thakur, making the political stakes in the region even higher.

Nagpur, Maharashtra – Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was injured on Monday evening in a stone-pelting incident while returning to his hometown, Katol, after attending an election rally in Narkhed village. The attack, which occurred on the last day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections, has sparked outrage and political condemnation.

Stone-Pelting Attack on Anil Deshmukh

Around 8 PM, Deshmukh’s vehicle was targeted by unidentified assailants near Belphata, on Jalalkheda Road, close to Katol. The attack left Deshmukh with injuries, prompting his immediate hospitalization at Katol Civil Hospital. Police have confirmed the incident, and Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar stated that an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

“We have sent senior officers to the site, and our team is working to uncover the culprits behind this attack,” Poddar said.

NCP Leaders Condemn the Attack: A Political Assault?

The attack has ignited a strong response from NCP leaders, particularly those from the Sharad Pawar faction, who have condemned the assault and criticized the state’s deteriorating law and order under the BJP-led government.

In a statement, the NCP accused the BJP of allowing an environment where political violence can occur with impunity. “The essence of democracy is being trampled upon. Today’s cowardly attack on former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh proves that law and order have collapsed in Maharashtra,” the party said.

Sanjay Raut Slams Fadnavis Over Attack

NCP leader Sanjay Raut called the stone-pelting a “cowardly act” and directly pointed to Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. Raut suggested that the attack was politically motivated and demanded an explanation from Fadnavis, whose stronghold is Nagpur.

“Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was attacked in Devendra Fadnavis’ own Nagpur. This is a political assault. We have already seen political violence with the murder of ex-minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai. Now, an attempt has been made on Deshmukh’s life in Nagpur,” Raut posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Supriya Sule Denounces Attack, Blames BJP for Deteriorating Law and Order

Supriya Sule, the NCP’s Working President, condemned the attack as “outrageous” and linked it to the worsening law and order situation in the state, which she blamed on the ruling BJP government.

“This state has never witnessed such attacks during elections. But under the BJP government, the law and order situation, particularly in Nagpur, has deteriorated. Criminals and gangsters are running riot,” Sule said in a statement.

Political Context: The Stakes in Katol

The attack comes just days before the crucial Maharashtra Assembly elections, where Deshmukh’s son, Salil Deshmukh, is contesting from Katol on the NCP’s ticket. Salil is up against BJP’s Charansingh Thakur, making the political stakes in the region even higher.

In response to the attack, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered an inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.