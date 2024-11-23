“He Will Definitely Be The CM” Devendra Fadnavis’ Mother Confident Of His Leadership

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has secured a commanding lead in the Maharashtra assembly elections, with victories or leads in 227 constituencies, signaling a resounding mandate from voters. In contrast, the Congress-led alliance has lagged behind significantly, managing leads in only 52 seats. The results highlight the BJP’s dominance and the electorate’s trust in the coalition.

Devendra Fadnavis’ Leadership and Prospects as CM

Sarita Fadnavis, the mother of Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, expressed pride and confidence in her son’s leadership abilities and his dedication to the state. She firmly believes he is the natural choice for the chief ministerial position. Speaking to ANI, she said, “Of course, he will become the CM. It is a big day as my son has become a big leader in the state. He was working hard all 24 hours.”

Devendra Fadnavis, who contested from the Nagpur South West seat, maintained a comfortable lead, further solidifying his position as a prominent figure in the BJP’s leadership in Maharashtra. After the coalition’s victory became evident, Fadnavis celebrated the moment by reiterating the BJP’s slogan on X, stating, “Ek hai to Safe hai, Modi hai to mumkin hai.”

Eknath Shinde as the Alliance’s Face

Shiv Sena MLA and party spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat highlighted that the elections were contested with Eknath Shinde as the alliance’s face. “Voters have shown their preference for Shinde through voting. I think it is Shinde’s right to be the next CM, and we are confident that he will be the next CM,” he remarked. Shirsat emphasized that the public’s mandate was clear and reflected strong support for Shinde’s leadership.

Final Decision on Chief Ministership

While Shirsat and many within Shiv Sena strongly advocate for Eknath Shinde to become the chief minister, Eknath Shinde himself took a more measured stance, underlining the unity within the coalition. He stated that the final decision on the chief ministerial post would be a collective one made by the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP factions together. “Let the final results come in. Then, in the same way as we fought elections together, all three parties will sit together and take a decision,” Shinde said.

He also dismissed concerns about potential discord within the alliance, assuring that all coalition partners would respect the collective decision. “There will be no dispute on the CM’s face. It was decided from day one that after the elections, the leaders of the three parties would sit together and decide on this. The decision will be acceptable to everyone,” he added, emphasizing the alliance’s unity.

Support for Devendra Fadnavis

On the other hand, voices within the BJP have strongly backed Devendra Fadnavis for the chief minister’s role. Senior BJP leader Pravin Darekar asserted that Fadnavis deserves to be at the helm, given his leadership skills and administrative experience. “Fadnavis must get the top job in Maharashtra,” Darekar said.

The final decision on the chief ministerial post is now eagerly awaited, with all eyes on the coalition partners as they deliberate on the next leader to steer Maharashtra forward.