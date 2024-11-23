Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Leads Over Milind Deora In Worli Election Result

The Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai has become a political battleground in the 2024 Maharashtra elections, with three heavyweight contenders vying for this prestigious position. The contest is one of the most closely watched in the state, featuring Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena-backed candidate Milind Deora, the incumbent MLA Aaditya Thackeray from Shiv Sena (UBT), and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Sandeep Deshpande. With such prominent personalities in the fray, the election results from Worli are set to influence the future of Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Aaditya Thackeray is not just a candidate; he’s a symbol of legacy and youthful leadership. The son of Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra’s former Chief Minister, Aaditya has represented the Worli constituency since 2019. Known for his progressive and forward-thinking policies, Aaditya has rapidly emerged as a dynamic force in Maharashtra politics. His leadership in Shiv Sena (UBT) after the party split in 2022 has made him a key player in the state’s political narrative. In Worli, he enjoys the backing of a solid support base, shaped by the Thackeray family’s long-standing connection with Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Milind Deora, a seasoned politician, has a strong national profile, having served as a Congress leader and a former Member of Parliament. However, in a surprising twist this year, Deora made headlines by joining Eknath Shinde’s faction of Shiv Sena, aligning himself with the Mahayuti alliance. His decision to leave Congress was a bold move, positioning him as the challenger to Aaditya Thackeray in Worli. Deora’s political experience, along with his fresh alignment with Shinde’s Shiv Sena, could help him tap into the growing popularity of the Chief Minister’s faction

MUST READ: Maharashtra CM Question: Eknath Shinde And Devendra Fadnavis Weigh In On Leadership

MNS, led by Raj Thackeray, has historically been a strong force in urban Maharashtra politics, although its presence in Worli has been limited. Enter Sandeep Deshpande, the MNS candidate for 2024. Deshpande aims to turn the tides in this high-profile contest by positioning himself as a serious alternative. While he might not have the strong base that Aaditya or Deora command, his campaign offers voters a different option, possibly siphoning off votes from the two main contenders.

The Race So Far: Aaditya Thackeray Leads

As the election counting progresses, Aaditya Thackeray has managed to build a commanding lead. As of the latest updates, he is ahead by 9,232 votes after 15 rounds of counting. While Deora, backed by the Shinde faction, remains a strong contender, Thackeray’s lead is significant, though there’s still time for the situation to change. The results so far reflect the strength of Thackeray’s support base in the constituency, but the battle is far from over, with Deshpande’s votes also potentially playing a crucial role in deciding the final outcome.

Why Worli Matters

The Worli election is not just about local politics—it’s a mirror to the shifting allegiances and factional struggles in Maharashtra. Aaditya Thackeray’s ability to retain his seat would solidify the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s position in Mumbai and reaffirm his leadership. For Milind Deora, this election is a chance to cement his standing in the Shinde Sena and prove that his move away from Congress was a savvy political decision. On the other hand, Sandeep Deshpande’s surprise factor could alter the course of the race, especially if he draws significant votes away from the main two contenders.

Maharashtra’s Political Future

The Worli election is more than a personal contest between Aaditya, Milind, and Sandeep—it’s a microcosm of the larger power dynamics at play in Maharashtra. The ongoing tussle between the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has sparked a series of shifts in the state’s political landscape. The results in Worli could shape the narrative for the coming years, either reinforcing Aaditya Thackeray’s stature in Mumbai or signaling a rise of the Shinde Sena as a powerful political force.

As the counting continues, the Worli Assembly election promises to be one of the most dramatic in recent memory. With three major candidates, each bringing their unique appeal to the table, it’s anyone’s game. Stay tuned to see how the numbers unfold and whether Aaditya Thackeray can hold onto his lead or if Milind Deora or Sandeep Deshpande will pull off an unexpected win. Whatever the result, the future of Worli, and perhaps Maharashtra’s political future, will be shaped by this high-stakes battle.

ALSO READ: I’m Modern Abhimanyu, Know How To Break Chakravyuh’, Says Devendra Fadnavis On Big Win