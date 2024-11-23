Maharashtra assembly results are almost out, with the Mahayuti Alliance set to form the government. In the wake of this surprising electoral outcome in Maharashtra, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Member of Parliament from Shiv Sena (UBT), expressed her disappointment during an interview with NewsX. Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray faction, has performed poorly, merely managing to get around 20 seats; it is a part of the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Speaking about the results, she admitted, “Absolutely, we are disappointed; we put in all our efforts to win this election for Maharashtra’s progress. This outcome is vastly different from what we expected. It’s an absolute shocker.”

On Election Results

The results have left the opposition, particularly SHS (UBT), securing a mere 20 seats; questions arise about its role as an effective opposition. Addressing these concerns, Chaturvedi stated, “It is hard to believe these results. We need to investigate whether the elections were conducted freely and fairly, especially given the ground reality and public sentiment. For an effective opposition, we hoped to be stronger in the Assembly. These numbers are difficult to digest.”

Despite the setback, she emphasized the opposition’s commitment to holding the ruling coalition accountable. “Democracy is an ever-changing game of choices. Parties win, lose, and make comebacks, be it bigger or weaker. We have not won the mandate, but we will continue to fight and win back the confidence of the people,” she asserted.

On Reuniting Shiv Sena Factions

When asked about the possibility of reuniting the two Shiv Sena factions, Chaturvedi dismissed the notion as unlikely. “There is a lot of friction between both sides. I don’t know what the future holds, but a reunion doesn’t seem likely at this point,” she said, hinting at the persistent divides within the party.

The results have also raised questions about the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance’s future, especially with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction performing poorly. Addressing this, Chaturvedi stated, “We remain committed to serving the people of Maharashtra. Winning elections is not the ultimate goal. We must realign with the state’s people, learn from our mistakes, and rebuild.”

Concerns Over Election Integrity and EVMs

Chaturvedi also voiced concerns about the integrity of the election process, questioning the efficacy of electronic voting machines (EVMs). “The Election Commission must win back the people’s confidence. What we saw on the ground doesn’t align with the results. Democracy needs a fresh approach with truly free and fair agencies ensuring transparency,” she argued.

On Mahayuti Win

She asserted that the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliances’ post-Lok Sabha schemes, such as Ladki Behna, would face backlash if they failed to deliver on their promises. “We will hold them accountable and hope for a turnaround in the Lok Sabha. Maharashtra didn’t vote for slogans like Ek to Safe Hai, Baantenge to Kaatega. People vote on development, and the cracks in their narrative will show,” she remarked.

On Priyanka Gandhi’s Role in Parliament

Chaturvedi also praised Priyanka Gandhi’s emergence as a fiery opposition leader in Parliament. “Her speeches have stirred Indian voters. She is a strong and effective voice, and we look forward to her leadership,” she said.

“This is not the end. We will continue to struggle, realign, and fight for the people of Maharashtra and India,” she concluded.

