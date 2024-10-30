How Maharashtra Battle Is Shaping Up As Nominations Close

As the deadline for nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly elections closed on Tuesday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition coalition encountered internal disputes in at least seven constituencies, while the ruling Mahayuti faced similar challenges in five seats.

As the deadline for nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly elections closed on Tuesday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition coalition encountered internal disputes in at least seven constituencies, while the ruling Mahayuti faced similar challenges in five seats. Both alliances expressed confidence that these issues would be resolved shortly, with the final date for withdrawing nominations set for November 4.

Out of the 288 Assembly seats, the Mahayuti has allocated 284 seats among its members, reserving four for smaller allies. The BJP is set to contest the majority of these seats, with 152, followed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena at 80 seats, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar with 52 seats.

MVA seat distribution

Within the MVA, the Congress stands as the largest party, securing 101 seats. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) follows with 96 seats, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) has 87 seats. The MVA has allocated two seats each to the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the CPI(M).

The MVA is facing challenges with multiple candidates from its constituent parties in constituencies such as Miraj (Sangli district), Solapur South, Pandharpur, Sangola (Solapur district), Paranda (Dharashiv district), Digras (Yavatmal district), and Dharavi (Mumbai). Notably, both the Congress and UBT have nominated candidates in four of these areas. Currently, Mahayuti parties hold all seats except for Dharavi.

Internal rifts in MVA in Maharashtra

In Miraj, the Congress has nominated Mohan Vankhande, while the Sena (UBT) has put forth Tanaji Satpute. This seat is currently held by BJP state minister Suresh Khade. Similarly, in Solapur South, where the BJP holds the seat, the Sena (UBT) has chosen Amar Patil and the Congress has selected Dilip Mane. There is contention in Pandharpur, with the Congress fielding Bhagirath Bhalke and the Sena (UBT) selecting Anil Sawant. Although the NCP’s Bharat Bhalke won this seat in 2019, the BJP took control during a 2021 by-election following Bhalke’s passing. In Sangola, Thackeray’s party nominated Dilip Salunkhe, while the MVA ally Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) has put forth Dr. Babasaheb Deshmukh as a candidate. This seat is currently held by Shiv Sena’s Shahajibapu Patil, who aligned with Eknath Shinde during the 2022 rebellion.

Multiple candidates in Maharashtra

For Paranda, Thackeray has nominated Ranjit Patil, the son of former MLA Dyaneshwar Patil, while the NCP (SP) has chosen former MLA Rahul Mote. Minister Tanaji Sawant of the Shiv Sena currently holds this seat. In Digras, the conflict is between the Sena (UBT), which has nominated its leader Pawan Jaiswal, and the Congress, which has selected former state Congress chief Manikrao Thakre. This seat is held by Shiv Sena Minister Sanjay Rathod.

In Dharavi, the Congress has fielded Jyoti Gaikwad, sister of city chief and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad, while former MLA Baburao Mane has filed his nomination for the Sena (UBT). Varsha Gaikwad has successfully contested this constituency since 2004.

Ramesh Chennithala, in charge of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for Maharashtra, assured that there would be no internal conflicts over nominations, stating that any overlapping candidacies would be resolved soon.

Internal rifts in Mahayuti

Last week, discussions regarding seat-sharing were stalled due to disagreements between the Sena (UBT) and the Congress. However, both parties eventually sought Sharad Pawar’s mediation, leading to an initial agreement to share 255 seats equally.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance is also experiencing internal conflicts, with multiple candidates from its parties contesting in constituencies such as Mankhurd-Shivajinagar (Mumbai), Purandar (Pune), Morshi (Amaravati), Dindori (Nashik district), and Ashti (Beed district).

In Mankhurd-Shivajinagar, the NCP has nominated former minister Nawab Malik, while Shinde has selected Suresh Patil. This seat has been previously won by SP state president Abu Azmi in the last three elections. In Purandar, the Sena and NCP candidates are competing, with Vijay Shivtare representing the former and Ajit Pawar endorsing Sambhaji Zende.

In Morshi, the BJP has nominated Umesh Yawalkar, while the NCP has chosen sitting MLA Devendra Bhuyar. For Dindori, the NCP has nominated Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, while the Sena has put forward former MLA Dhanraj Mahale. The Ashti constituency has a conflict between current MLA Balasaheb Ajabe of the NCP and former legislator Suresh Dhas from the BJP.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis indicated that the discrepancies in these constituencies would also be resolved in the near future.

