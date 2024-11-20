Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Maharashtra Elections 2024 : Key Faces From BJP Led Mahayuti Allaince

The stage is set for an intense electoral battle, with results to reveal whether the Mahayuti retains power or the MVA makes a comeback. This article lists down the key candidates of BJP-Mahayuti Allaince.

Maharashtra Elections 2024 : Key Faces From BJP Led Mahayuti Allaince

Maharashtra is holding elections for 288 constituencies on November 20, with polling continuing until 6 pm. Voter turnout is a key focus, with both the Election Commission and local organizations encouraging citizens to actively participate in the Maharashtra Elections 2024. The election is being held in a single phase across all constituencies. Of the 288 seats up for election, 234 are for the general category, 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 25 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The election campaign wrapped up on November 18, with both alliances vigorously promoting their agendas. The BJP-led Mahayuti highlighted welfare initiatives such as the ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin’ program for women, while the opposition MVA focused on social justice, caste-based census, and constitutional protection. The BJP also aired advertisements targeting the MVA, referencing incidents like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the Palghar lynching.

The campaign was marked by polarizing slogans and strong accusations, with the BJP’s “Batenge toh katenge” slogan facing criticism from the MVA for allegedly attempting to divide voters along religious lines.

Since the last elections in 2019, Maharashtra’s political scene has witnessed significant upheavals, including splits within the Shiv Sena and NCP. The Mahayuti government is led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. The election will test the strength of these new alliances and reshape Maharashtra’s political future.

Key Candidates of BJP-Mahayuti Allaince

Ajit Pawar ( NCP – Mahayuti)

Ajit Pawar

The Baramati assembly seat, a stronghold of the Pawar family for years, is witnessing a historic contest. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who has held the seat seven times, is aiming for an eighth term, but this time he faces a challenge from his nephew, Yugendra Pawar. Ajit, who took over the constituency from his uncle, Sharad Pawar, split from him in 2023 and aligned with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. This rebellion caused a division within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), with Ajit eventually assuming control of the party name and symbol. Yugendra is now the NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate.

Chandrakant Patil (BJP)

Chandrakant Patil

In the Kothrud constituency, BJP’s Chandrakant Patil is up against Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Chandrakant Mokate. Patil, a seasoned 60-year-old politician and current MLA, aims to retain the seat for the ruling alliance, while Mokate represents the opposition. His experience makes him a crucial candidate in this election.

Eknath Shinde ( Shiv Sena – Mahayuti)

Eknath Shinde

The Chief Minister is banking on the success of the Ladki Bahin scheme, hoping it will give Mahayuti the boost it needs this time. While his Shiv Sena won 7 out of 15 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, indicating decent performance, a higher success rate is crucial for Mahayuti to form the government and for Shinde to retain his position as CM. The election will also determine the true identity of the Shiv Sena, making it a high-stakes contest. A victory would solidify his position and keep the Sena united, but a poor performance, coupled with Mahayuti’s failure to return to power, could lead to a split within his faction. If the Ladki Bahin scheme succeeds, the credit will go to him.

Devendra Fadnavis (BJP – Mahayuti)

Devendra Fadnavis

As BJP’s key figure in Maharashtra, his leadership is on the line in this election. The results will decide whether he retains the CM’s post or takes on another role within the party. The party is aiming for a stronger performance than in the LS polls and a return to power, with his tenure as CM being a key aspect of his campaign. If he wins, he can uphold his 2019 declaration, “Me Punha Yeein” (“I will be back”). However, with many vying for the CM’s position, competition is fierce, and the BJP’s performance under his leadership could ultimately determine the outcome.

