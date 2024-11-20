Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Check The Voter Turnout In Maharashtra Till 9:30 am, Rahul Gandhi Pleas To Vote For Self Respect

In the latest development amid the ongoing Assembly Elections 2024 in Maharashtra, the voter turnout till 9:30 AM stands at 6.61%.

In the latest development amid the ongoing Assembly Elections 2024 in Maharashtra, the voter turnout till 9:30 AM stands at 6.61%.

In the latest development amid the ongoing Assembly Elections 2024 in Maharashtra, the voter turnout till 9:30 AM stands at 6.61%.

Several prominent figures, including Akshay Kumar, Supriya Sule, Shaktikanta Das, Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar, and Sonu Sood, cast their votes this morning.

Amid this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the people of Maharashtra to vote for their self-respect and the constitution of the state.

He said, “Brothers and sisters of Maharashtra, I appeal to all of you to cast your vote today to protect the self-respect and constitution of the state. Every vote you give to Maha Vikas Aghadi will stop the theft of your jobs and projects, ensure fair prices for farmers’ crops, and bring prosperity to your life with 5 guarantees.”

 

