Not Eknath Shinde, But Devendra Fadnavis The Potential CM Face for the Mahayuti Alliance?

Mahayuti, which includes the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has yet to officially announce its choice for chief minister.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has found himself in the spotlight following the display of posters at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, suggesting he may emerge as the chief ministerial candidate for the Mahayuti alliance if they secure victory in the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

Mahayuti, which includes the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has yet to officially announce its choice for chief minister.

Earlier this month, Fadnavis hinted at the potential CM candidate during an event attended by current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. While he refrained from naming anyone specifically, his remarks fueled speculation that he might be referring to Shinde as the alliance’s face. Shinde himself remarked that the focus should be on their work rather than individual ambitions, indicating a collaborative approach within the coalition.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set for November 30, with results to be revealed on December 3. The main contest will unfold between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Aghadi Vikas coalition, which includes Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.

ALSO READ: Will Not Campaign For NCP Leader Nawab Malik,’ Says BJP Chief Ahead Of Maharashtra Elections