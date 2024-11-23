Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sanjay Raut Alleges ‘conspiracy’ As Mahayuti Takes Lead In Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut questions the legitimacy of the emerging mandate as Mahayuti leads in 222 constituencies in Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut Alleges ‘conspiracy’ As Mahayuti Takes Lead In Maharashtra

By 11:15 AM, the Election Commission data showed Mahayuti leading in 222 constituencies, while the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) trailed significantly, holding leads in just 56 seats. This clear advantage for the BJP, along with its allies, has sent ripples across Maharashtra’s political spectrum.

Key figures from Mahayuti, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, are maintaining comfortable leads in their respective constituencies:

  • Eknath Shinde: Leading by 4,053 votes in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat.
  • Devendra Fadnavis: Ahead by 2,246 votes in Nagpur South-West.
  • Ajit Pawar: Commanding a lead of 3,759 votes in Baramati.

Sanjay Raut Alleges “Conspiracy” in Election Results

Reacting to the early trends, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut questioned the legitimacy of the emerging mandate.
“I see a big conspiracy in this,” he said, addressing reporters. Raut suggested the election results did not reflect the people’s true mandate, adding, “We don’t accept this as the people’s mandate; something is fishy in election results. Even people must be wondering how to accept this mandate.”

Raut’s remarks have ignited a political firestorm, with leaders from the ruling coalition dismissing his allegations.

Pravin Darekar Defends the Victory Against Sanjay Raut

Countering Raut’s claims, BJP leader Pravin Darekar sharply criticized him for undermining the democratic process.
“Sanjay Raut needs to land his aircraft on the ground,” Darekar retorted, emphasizing that the BJP-led government’s leadership at both state and central levels was pivotal for Maharashtra’s development.

Darekar went on to credit women voters, particularly under the Ladli Behena scheme, for the alliance’s success, “This is the reason the public has voted for us. I especially thank the Ladli Behenas in the state. The CM will be of BJP; I think Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM,” he added.

Maharashtra’s Political Landscape Post-Election

The Mahayuti’s victory consolidates its hold over Maharashtra amid ongoing internal challenges in the opposition. With Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies leading by strong margins, the BJP’s organizational prowess and strategic alliance-building appear to have paid off.

However, the allegations of conspiracy by the opposition signal potential turbulence as the dust settles on these elections. The mandate will likely set the tone for Maharashtra’s governance and political alliances in the years to come.

ALSO READ: Rajnath Singh Pushes For De-escalation In Border Talks With China

Filed under

conspiracy eknath shinde election commission maharashtra Mahayuti Sanjay Raut
Advertisement

Also Read

Maiya Samman Scheme Helps JMM-Led INDIA Bloc Leap for Victory in Jharkhand

Maiya Samman Scheme Helps JMM-Led INDIA Bloc Leap for Victory in Jharkhand

BJP Led Mahayuti Wins In Maharashtra, PM Modi Congratulates On The Gigantic Win

BJP Led Mahayuti Wins In Maharashtra, PM Modi Congratulates On The Gigantic Win

What Is Devendra Fadnavis’ Net Worth And How Much Salary Will He Get If He Becomes The Next MAHARASHTRA CM?

What Is Devendra Fadnavis’ Net Worth And How Much Salary Will He Get If He...

Assembly Election Result 2024: BJP-Led Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra as JMM Alliance Gains in Jharkhand

Assembly Election Result 2024: BJP-Led Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra as JMM Alliance Gains in Jharkhand

Will Zeeshan Siddique Win Vandre East Because Of Sympathy Votes?

Will Zeeshan Siddique Win Vandre East Because Of Sympathy Votes?

Entertainment

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You Probably Didn’t Know

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You

Chilling New Photos Of Liam Payne Surface Showing The Singer Being Carried Upside Down By Hotel Staff

Chilling New Photos Of Liam Payne Surface Showing The Singer Being Carried Upside Down By

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed Of My Sexuality

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed

UFC Star Conor McGregor Asked To Pay £200,000 In Damages To Woman After Jury Finds He Raped Her

UFC Star Conor McGregor Asked To Pay £200,000 In Damages To Woman After Jury Finds

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s Why

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox