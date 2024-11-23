Sanjay Raut questions the legitimacy of the emerging mandate as Mahayuti leads in 222 constituencies in Maharashtra

By 11:15 AM, the Election Commission data showed Mahayuti leading in 222 constituencies, while the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) trailed significantly, holding leads in just 56 seats. This clear advantage for the BJP, along with its allies, has sent ripples across Maharashtra’s political spectrum.

Key figures from Mahayuti, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, are maintaining comfortable leads in their respective constituencies:

Eknath Shinde : Leading by 4,053 votes in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat.

: Leading by 4,053 votes in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat. Devendra Fadnavis : Ahead by 2,246 votes in Nagpur South-West.

: Ahead by 2,246 votes in Nagpur South-West. Ajit Pawar: Commanding a lead of 3,759 votes in Baramati.

Sanjay Raut Alleges “Conspiracy” in Election Results

Reacting to the early trends, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut questioned the legitimacy of the emerging mandate.

“I see a big conspiracy in this,” he said, addressing reporters. Raut suggested the election results did not reflect the people’s true mandate, adding, “We don’t accept this as the people’s mandate; something is fishy in election results. Even people must be wondering how to accept this mandate.”

Raut’s remarks have ignited a political firestorm, with leaders from the ruling coalition dismissing his allegations.

Pravin Darekar Defends the Victory Against Sanjay Raut

Countering Raut’s claims, BJP leader Pravin Darekar sharply criticized him for undermining the democratic process.

“Sanjay Raut needs to land his aircraft on the ground,” Darekar retorted, emphasizing that the BJP-led government’s leadership at both state and central levels was pivotal for Maharashtra’s development.

Darekar went on to credit women voters, particularly under the Ladli Behena scheme, for the alliance’s success, “This is the reason the public has voted for us. I especially thank the Ladli Behenas in the state. The CM will be of BJP; I think Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM,” he added.

Maharashtra’s Political Landscape Post-Election

The Mahayuti’s victory consolidates its hold over Maharashtra amid ongoing internal challenges in the opposition. With Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies leading by strong margins, the BJP’s organizational prowess and strategic alliance-building appear to have paid off.

However, the allegations of conspiracy by the opposition signal potential turbulence as the dust settles on these elections. The mandate will likely set the tone for Maharashtra’s governance and political alliances in the years to come.