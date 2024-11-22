Home
Friday, November 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Who Will Be The CM Of Maharashtra? Tug Of War Within Both Mahayuti And Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliances

As election results on 288 seats to be declared on November 23, who will the CM, remains a big question. With many parties are part of the two grand coalition, pin pointing who will take the CM oath is tough.

Who Will Be The CM Of Maharashtra? Tug Of War Within Both Mahayuti And Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliances

Ahead of Maharashtra elections results, the tension is intensifying between Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi, regarding who will sweep whom in this high-stake elections. While Exit polls predict BJP-led Mahayuti to win, Maha Vikas Aghadi remains confident, claiming they will form the government.

As election results on 288 seats to be declared on November 23, who will the CM, remains a big question. With many parties are part of the two grand coalition, pin pointing who will take the CM oath is tough.

Tensions In Maha Vikas Aghadi

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, has been projecting itself as a single opposition alternative to the ruling alliance.

But there have been cracks in this formation after Congress state chief Nana Patole said that in case the alliance emerged victorious, it would be headed by a Congress leader. According to him, this was because his party was contesting more seats than any other ally. Later, Patole walked back on his comments, saying it was up to the high command of Congress to decide.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised Patole’s remarks and claimed that decision on the Chief Minister would be decided collectively. “If the Congress high command has chosen Patole, let their senior leaders announce it,” Raut said.

From Shiva Sena (UBT), Aditya Thackeray pitched for his father and said,  Uddhav Thackeray still stands as the most popular choice for the CM post within the MVA.

Mahayuti CM Tug-of-War: Eknath Shinde Or Devendra Fadnavis?

Mahayuti Allianace, is predicted to be forming the government in Maharashtra, however, CM face is still not decided yet. There are many who can hold Chief Minister’s post among BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP factionist Ajit Pawar as in the Mahayuti camp.

Current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is one of the top contenders, said his supporters, who focus on his popularity and stability. Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat was even more insistent that Shinde should continue as CM.

However, BJP leaders, including state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, have hinted at a strong preference for Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The BJP, which contested the most seats (152), is looking to emerge as the single-largest party. NCP leaders have also floated Ajit Pawar’s name for the post.

ALSO READ: Baba Siddiqui Murder Accused Arrested; Mumbai Police Uncover Evasion Tactics and Gang Connections

Filed under

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Maharashtra exit polls Maharashtra next cm Maharashtra results Mahayuti
