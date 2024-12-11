Home
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Atul Subhash Suicide Update: Wife And His Family Booked For The Abetment Of Suicide

Subhash's body was found hanging in his house at Manjunath Layout, under the Marathahalli police station. In the room where he was found, a placard with the words "Justice is due" was also recovered.

Atul Subhash Suicide Update: Wife And His Family Booked For The Abetment Of Suicide

In a horrifying incident, a Bengaluru techie from Uttar Pradesh took his life after blaming his wife and her family, the police on Tuesday said they have been booked for the abetment of suicide.

Atul Subhash, a private firm employee in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page suicide note which described what he said had been years of emotional turmoil for him because of marital disputes, numerous legal cases against him, and alleged harassment from his wife, her family members, and a judge in Uttar Pradesh, police reports said.

Subhash’s body was found hanging in his house at Manjunath Layout, under the Marathahalli police station. In the room where he was found, a placard with the words “Justice is due” was also recovered.

Before this tragic step, Subhash recorded an hour-long video of over 80 minutes, which he uploaded on Rumble. In the video, he explained the reasons and circumstances that led him to take this extreme step.

The Tragedy Of Horrifying Reality

Subhash, an employee of a private firm in Bengaluru, was found hanging at his residence in the Manjunath Layout area. Before taking the drastic step, he meticulously placed his death note, vehicle keys, and a list of completed and pending tasks on a cupboard. He also hung a placard in his home that read, ”Justice is due.”

The detailed note consisted of four handwritten pages and 20 typed pages, starting with the haunting words, “Justice is due.” Subhash detailed the emotional and legal struggles he endured, accusing his wife and her family of using his four-year-old son as a “tool” in their alleged extortion attempts.

Our emotions and love for children can’t get defiled like this, and they can’t become a tool of money transfer (or so-called social justice) scheme from a man to a woman,” he wrote, despairing of the misuses of family connections.

He was recalling his experiences in a family court in Uttar Pradesh, where he was fighting multiple cases filed by his wife and her family. His brother alleged in a police complaint that the wife’s family fabricated false charges against Subhash and demanded a settlement of ₹3 crore to resolve these disputes.

Before ending his life, Subhash e-mailed his note to a number of people, shared it with an NGO’s WhatsApp group, and recorded a video disclosing the reasons behind his decision. The video and note have become viral, causing anger and demand for action.

Continue Reading : Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash Commits Suicide: Know His Last Wishes, Including Not Allowing His Wife Near His Body

Filed under

Atul Subhash Sucide Case Update

