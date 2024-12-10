Home
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash Commits Suicide: Know His Last Wishes, Including Not Allowing His Wife Near His Body

Atul's words, "I will be dead when you read this," with a 24-page detailed suicide note, have left the entire nation in shock.

Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash Commits Suicide: Know His Last Wishes, Including Not Allowing His Wife Near His Body

In a tragic incident of Bengaluru, tech entrepreneur Atul Subhash took his life. The haunting message behind this suicide has sparked anger and debate across social media platforms in the country.

Atul’s last post on X (formerly Twitter), which he has since deleted, declared, “A legal genocide of men is happening in India.” The message, addressed to global leaders like US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, among others, has left many demanding justice and accountability. A Disturbing Goodbye

Atul’s words, “I will be dead when you read this,” with a 24-page detailed suicide note, have left the entire nation in shock.

The note was accusing five persons of harassment, extortion, and corruption, including his wife and her family and Principal Family Court Judge (UP) Rita Kaushik. In the note, Atul has written, “I am writing this suicide note in a sound and disposing mind.”. I am killing myself today because of explicit instigation, harassment, and corruption.”

Atul Subhash Final Wishes

Atul wrote explicit and emotional instructions in his note:

1. Care of His Child: He wished for his child to be handed over to his parents or brother. He believed his parents and brother would raise the child.

2. Warning to Family: Atul had warned his family not to meet his wife or her family members without cameras so that no wrong case could be filed.

3. No Wife’s Participation: He had explicitly said that neither his wife nor her family members should be brought near his body or allowed to participate in the rituals.

4. Condition for Vessel Immersion: Atul asked that his ashes be immersed only when the people he held responsible for his murder were punished. He added, “If justice is not served, my ashes should be sent outside the court as if the judiciary has failed to do justice.”

5. Demand Investigation: He appealed to the authorities to investigate all corrupt practices of those he pointed out, ensuring that his family members did not get caught in some false cases. #Social Media Backlash

Atul’s last act has triggered an online movement by the hashtag #JusticeForAtulSubhash. The social media is full of posts by outraged citizens demanding reforms in the judicial system, stricter protection against false cases, and punishment to those he had pointed fingers at.

As the nation grieves over a lost young life, a cry for justice grows louder, with many hoping this tragedy leads to meaningful change.

Atul Subhash Atul Subhash Last Wish Bangalore Techie Suicide Video

