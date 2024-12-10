Home
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Justice For Atul Subhash Trending? Ends Life Blaming Wife, WATCH His Last Video

A tragic case of Bengaluru-based tech entrepreneur Atul Subhash, has led to broad outrage across social media forums.

A tragic case of Bengaluru-based tech entrepreneur Atul Subhash, has led to broad outrage across social media forums. Through a shocking post published to X (formerly Twitter), Atul wrote, “A legal genocide of men is happening in India.” He had tagged major world leaders like US President Donald Trump and Tesla head Elon Musk along with many other prominent public personalities and global leaders in the now-deleted post.

His haunting words, “I will be dead when you will read this,” have left netizens demanding accountability and justice.

A Shocking Suicide Note / Video

Atul had left a detailed 24-page suicide note in which he had accused five people of harassment, extortion, and corruption. The people involved were his wife, in-laws, and Principal Family Court Judge (UP) Rita Kaushik. In his post, he wrote, “I am writing this suicide note in a sound and disposing mind. I am committing suicide today due to the explicit instigation for suicide, harassment, extortion, and corruption of individuals.”

The Viral Video

Before taking his life, Atul recorded a video stating the reason behind his suicide and holding the above people responsible. His plea for justice and the revelations in his note and video have shocked the nation, bringing into question the treatment of men in legal disputes and the accountability of those named in his allegations.

Social Media Outcry

After the tragic death, #JusticeForAtulSubhash is all over social media. More and more users – both male and female – are crying out in anguish and demanding justice for men who go through certain pressures and injustices. A call for reforms in family courts and more stringent scrutiny of harassment allegations is now the buzzword.

This incident has re-initiated debates regarding mental health, judicial fairness, and the treatment of men who are involved in family matters. Atul’s shocking death has made people even more sober, reminding of the consequences of systemic disorders and personal despair, reminding society to review how best justice and sympathy can be treated to individuals in distress.

 

