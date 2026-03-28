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Home > India News > Ayodhya Fire Tragedy: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shri Laxmi Narayan Mahayagna, Multiple Hawan Kunds Engulfed in Flames, Watch

Ayodhya Fire Tragedy: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shri Laxmi Narayan Mahayagna, Multiple Hawan Kunds Engulfed in Flames, Watch

A massive fire broke out at the Shri Laxmi Narayan Mahayagna in Ayodhya’s Rajghat shortly after the event concluded.

Massive fire broke out at the Mahayagna site at Rajghat in Ayodhya (IMAGE: X)
Massive fire broke out at the Mahayagna site at Rajghat in Ayodhya (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 28, 2026 15:42:52 IST

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Ayodhya Fire Tragedy: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shri Laxmi Narayan Mahayagna, Multiple Hawan Kunds Engulfed in Flames, Watch

AYODHYA, UTTAR PRADESH:  A massive fire broke out at the Shri Laxmi Narayan Mahayagna held at Rajghat in Ayodhya. The reason behind this is yet unknown. 

Fire trucks rushed in, and crews fought hard to put out the flames. The yagna had wrapped up just yesterday, led by Swami Jiyar Ji Maharaj, when suddenly things took a dangerous turn.

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Shri Laxmi Narayan Mahayagna

The event itself was overseen by Uttar Pradesh’s Transport Minister, Dayashankar Singh. Just as they finished, and people were still clearing out, the fire erupted. Early estimates suggest the loss could run into the millions.

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Three or four people got burned and are now in the hospital. The exact number isn’t confirmed yet, but it’s clear the injuries were serious enough to need quick medical help.

Ayodhya Fire Tragedy

The blaze wasn’t limited to one spot; after the 108-kund Mahayagna ended, flames broke out at three separate locations. It took firefighters a lot of effort to get things under control. Both the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police turned up while the rescue was going on.

Eyewitnesses said the chaos started right at the end, with gusty winds blowing during the closing havan. A stray spark caught, and suddenly, fire was everywhere.

The administration wasted no time evacuating people from the site. In the end, everyone was rattled and shaken, but the worst seems to be over.

What did the Transport Minister say? 

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said a nine-day yagna (fire sacrifice) was arranged, the last offering of which was done an hour and a half prior to the incident.

The specific reasons for the incident are unknown, as the fire had already been evacuated when it broke out. No casualties were reported.

Nevertheless, according to the statements of the Minister of Transport Dayashankar Singh, the fire occurred elsewhere, 700 meters distant, and the reason behind the fire is unknown. He said that it was a blessing to see no casualties given.

ALSO READ: Watch: Woman Kisses Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Amid Frenzied Election Campaign Crowd; Video Sparks Debate As Opposition Calls It ‘Inappropriate Act’

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Ayodhya Fire Tragedy: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shri Laxmi Narayan Mahayagna, Multiple Hawan Kunds Engulfed in Flames, Watch

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Ayodhya Fire Tragedy: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shri Laxmi Narayan Mahayagna, Multiple Hawan Kunds Engulfed in Flames, Watch
Ayodhya Fire Tragedy: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shri Laxmi Narayan Mahayagna, Multiple Hawan Kunds Engulfed in Flames, Watch
Ayodhya Fire Tragedy: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shri Laxmi Narayan Mahayagna, Multiple Hawan Kunds Engulfed in Flames, Watch
Ayodhya Fire Tragedy: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shri Laxmi Narayan Mahayagna, Multiple Hawan Kunds Engulfed in Flames, Watch

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