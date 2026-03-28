Ayodhya Fire Tragedy: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shri Laxmi Narayan Mahayagna, Multiple Hawan Kunds Engulfed in Flames, Watch

AYODHYA, UTTAR PRADESH: A massive fire broke out at the Shri Laxmi Narayan Mahayagna held at Rajghat in Ayodhya. The reason behind this is yet unknown.

Fire trucks rushed in, and crews fought hard to put out the flames. The yagna had wrapped up just yesterday, led by Swami Jiyar Ji Maharaj, when suddenly things took a dangerous turn.

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Shri Laxmi Narayan Mahayagna

The event itself was overseen by Uttar Pradesh’s Transport Minister, Dayashankar Singh. Just as they finished, and people were still clearing out, the fire erupted. Early estimates suggest the loss could run into the millions.

Three or four people got burned and are now in the hospital. The exact number isn’t confirmed yet, but it’s clear the injuries were serious enough to need quick medical help.

Ayodhya Fire Tragedy

The blaze wasn’t limited to one spot; after the 108-kund Mahayagna ended, flames broke out at three separate locations. It took firefighters a lot of effort to get things under control. Both the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police turned up while the rescue was going on.

Eyewitnesses said the chaos started right at the end, with gusty winds blowing during the closing havan. A stray spark caught, and suddenly, fire was everywhere.

The administration wasted no time evacuating people from the site. In the end, everyone was rattled and shaken, but the worst seems to be over.

Aayodhya अयोध्या के राजघाट में हो रहे महायज्ञ में लगी आग बताया जा रहा है यहां 1251 हवन कुंड बने हुए थे।

आज हवन यज्ञ का अंतिम दिन था UP सरकार के मंत्री और विधायक भी वहां मौजूद थे आग लगने की वजह महायज्ञ में अंतिम आहुति पर जो नारियल छोड़ा गया, उसके फूटने से एक चिंगारी निकली… pic.twitter.com/NYYne7dG81 — Chaudhary Sanjeev Singh (@Sanjeev33260284) March 28, 2026

What did the Transport Minister say?

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said a nine-day yagna (fire sacrifice) was arranged, the last offering of which was done an hour and a half prior to the incident.

The specific reasons for the incident are unknown, as the fire had already been evacuated when it broke out. No casualties were reported.

Nevertheless, according to the statements of the Minister of Transport Dayashankar Singh, the fire occurred elsewhere, 700 meters distant, and the reason behind the fire is unknown. He said that it was a blessing to see no casualties given.

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