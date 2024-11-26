Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Bengaluru Crime: Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death, Stays With Her Decomposing Body For 24 Hours

A woman from Assam was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Bengaluru. He stayed with her body for a day before leaving the apartment, where police later discovered the gruesome scene.

Bengaluru Crime: Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death, Stays With Her Decomposing Body For 24 Hours

Assam-based young woman Maya Gogoi was found murdered in the service apartment in Bengaluru. Now, the boyfriend of Maya, Aarav Harni, has been found to be the prime suspect. Here, Maya was spotted alive and smiling as she entered the lobby of the apartment with Harni on Saturday. But just four days later, on November 26, the police found her decomposed body in the same apartment.

The 24-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, Aarav Harni, on November 23; he spent the whole day by her dead body. This murder happened in a service apartment that is located in Indiranagar. On Tuesday, Harni left the apartment with the dead body.

Suspicious Evidence And Investigation

CCTV footage was taken from the apartment building, which revealed that no one else entered the apartment between 23 to 26 November. It is during this time that investigators began focusing on Harni as a prime suspect. Immediately after the body was found, forensic experts, along with a police dog squad, were at the scene. According to reports, blood was found on blankets and pillows in the room.

The police are also investigating whether Harni had plans to dismember the body and dispose of it elsewhere. The prolonged time Harni spent in the apartment with the deceased has raised suspicions about his intentions after the crime.

Maya Gogoi’s Background

Maya Gogoi, who worked with a private firm, was staying in a flat in the HSR Layout of Bengaluru. The police were still piecing together details about her relationship with Aarav Harni as this story unfolded.

However, as investigation continues, information about the suspect’s motive and reasons behind the cruel death of Maya is being collected. Harni is the center of the case and, more information is expected to come out as policemen go on searching for answers.

