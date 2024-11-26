Sambhal Riots: 24-Hour Internet Ban And Heightened Security After Violence

Tensions remain high in Sambhal as authorities extend the internet suspension for 24 more hours. Security measures are strengthened while 27 people are arrested for their involvement in the violence.

A tense calm has settled over parts of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, two days after violent clashes rocked the town. As a precautionary step to maintain law and order, authorities have extended the suspension of internet services for another 24 hours. The move is part of a broader effort to prevent the spread of rumors and ensure stability in the region.

In the aftermath of the unrest, local authorities have arrested 27 individuals, including two women, for their involvement in rioting, stone-pelting, and other offenses. These arrests come as part of an ongoing investigation into the violence, which saw several areas in Sambhal plunged into chaos. Police forces are actively working to identify more suspects linked to the disturbance.

According to K K Bishnoi, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) for Sambhal, “different teams of police have identified over 100 more troublemakers through video recordings and CCTV footage. Raids are being conducted to apprehend them.”

Internet Suspension To Prevent Rumors

To further control the situation and prevent the spread of misinformation, the authorities decided to extend the suspension of internet services in the region. The suspension aims to minimize the potential for rumors and unverified information fueling further unrest.

In an official statement, SP Bishnoi explained, “The internet facility has been suspended for the next 24 hours to prevent rumors.” Local residents have been urged to refrain from sharing unverified news on social media platforms to avoid exacerbating the situation.

Shops And Markets Gradually Reopen

While some areas, such as the Shahi Masjid locality, remain tense with shops still closed, other parts of Sambhal have returned to normal. Markets, schools, and colleges have resumed regular operations, signaling a return to normalcy in many sections of the town.

Authorities have assured the public that steps are being taken to ascertain why certain shops remain closed. SP Bishnoi added, “We are trying to determine why shops in a particular area are closed and who owns them.”

Continued Security Measures In Place

To maintain peace and prevent any recurrence of violence, security measures in the district will remain heightened. The administration has imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders and public representatives into Sambhal, with these restrictions set to last until November 30.

Public safety remains a priority for the authorities, and citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the police.

In a separate development, Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament (MP) Ram Gopal Yadav criticized the administration’s handling of the incident, alleging that the unrest in Sambhal had been deliberately instigated.

Yadav stated, “What the administration is doing in Sambhal is 100% wrong. The administration has deliberately spread unrest there. If a person does not get justice, they will take matters into their own hands.” He further questioned why no First Information Report (FIR) had been filed against the police involved in the incident. Yadav vowed to raise the issue in Parliament, making it a priority for his party.

