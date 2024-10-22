Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Bengaluru Floods: Opposition Ramps Up Pressure On Siddaramiah Amid Heavy Rains

CM Siddaramiah Monitors Heavy Rains in Bengaluru, JDS and BJP Criticize Government Over City’s Infrastructure Woes. (Read more below)

Bengaluru Floods: Opposition Ramps Up Pressure On Siddaramiah Amid Heavy Rains

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramiah said that the situation of the heavy rain was being monitored, and necessary preparations were underway.

Speaking to the media, Siddaramiah said, “We have been monitoring the situation. All necessary preparations are underway. Surveys of the affected areas are also being conducted, and relief measures will be implemented promptly.”

Heavy rains in Bengaluru have posed problems for the residents.

Earlier today, the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) attacked the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for their so-called ‘visionary’ governance after residents faced issues due to the waterlogging.

Taking to X, JDS in a post wrote, “Welcome to Brand Bengaluru! Where a physically challenged woman falling into a pothole during heavy rains is just another day in paradise. While @siddaramaiah & @DKShivakumar keep patting themselves on the back for their ‘visionary’ governance, the city’s crumbling infrastructure is doing all the talking. BBMP’s mastery in turning roads into death traps is unmatched. Bravo on setting new standards of neglect and irresponsibility.”

BJP leader CT Ravi said, “Earlier, Bengaluru used to have thousands of ponds, who looted all, who earn money through that?… Bengaluru, despite being an international city, is in such a condition. Who is responsible?..”

Meanwhile, on the by-elections in Sandur, Siddaramiah said that discussions on finding a suitable candidate for the Channapatna constituency are still ongoing.

“Discussions are ongoing about selecting a suitable candidate for the Channapatna constituency. The Congress ticket would be given to the wife of MP E. Tukaram. Discussions are on. The final decision on ticket distribution for both Channapatna and Shiggaon constituencies will be made in the coming days,” the CM said.

Channapatna will go for by-polls on November 13. The seat fell vacant after the election of its representative, JD(S) state President D Kumaraswamy, to Lok Sabha from the Mandya parliamentary segment.

On October 21, Karnataka Legislative Council Member (MLC) CP Yogeshwar resigned and said that he was thinking of contesting the upcoming Channapatna bye-elections as an independent candidate.

(With ANI Inputs)

