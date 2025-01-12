Home
Bengaluru: Miscreants Mutilate Udders of 3 Cows; Ex-CM Bommai Criticizes Congress Government

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru's Vinayaka Nagar area, unidentified miscreants severed the udders of three cows tied near a house.

Bengaluru: Miscreants Mutilate Udders of 3 Cows; Ex-CM Bommai Criticizes Congress Government

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru’s Vinayaka Nagar area, unidentified miscreants severed the udders of three cows tied near a house. The injured animals were rushed to Chamarajpet veterinary hospital for treatment. The act has drawn widespread condemnation and prompted police to register an FIR under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), which addresses severe harm or maiming of animals.

The owner of the cows, Karna, expressed anguish over the incident. “I am deeply upset. The cows were tied near our house at night, and we found out about this cruel act in the morning. We don’t know who did this… I want justice,” he stated.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to launch a thorough investigation and ensure strict action against the culprits.

Political Reactions Intensify
The gruesome act has sparked strong reactions from the opposition. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai criticized the Congress-led state government, accusing it of negligence in providing proper cow shelters, which he claimed encouraged such crimes.

“For us, who revere the cow as a mother, this act has caused immense anguish. Such an inhuman act committed in the state’s capital during the harvest festival of Makara Sankranti clearly shows there is no fear of the government among these miscreants,” Bommai stated.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka warned that the BJP would observe a ‘Black Sankranti’ if the government failed to take swift action, alleging the crime was motivated by a “Jihadi mindset.”

Calls for Compensation and Justice
BJP leader Ravi Kumar demanded swift punishment for the perpetrators and urged the government to provide ₹5 lakh in compensation to the cow owner. He highlighted the significant blood loss suffered by the cows and stressed the need for immediate measures to ensure their wellbeing.

Responding to the opposition’s accusations, CM Siddaramaiah accused them of politicizing the issue, vowing that justice would be served without bias.

The incident, occurring during the festive period of Makara Sankranti, has left a shadow over the celebrations and reignited debates over animal protection and law enforcement

Filed under

Bengalruru News CM Bommai

