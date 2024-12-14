Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
In a tragic case involving the suicide of Bengaluru-based engineer Atul Subhash, his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, along with her family members, has filed anticipatory bail applications in the Allahabad High Court.

Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Wife, Relatives File Bail Pleas In Allahabad HC

In a tragic case involving the suicide of Bengaluru-based engineer Atul Subhash, his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, along with her family members, has filed anticipatory bail applications in the Allahabad High Court. The individuals seeking bail include Nikita, her mother Nisha Singhania, brother Anurag Singhania, and uncle Sushil Singhania.

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old techie, took his own life in Bengaluru on Monday, leaving behind a suicide note that accused his wife and her family of harassment. The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Nikita and her relatives in connection with the tragic incident.

Bengaluru Police Issues Summons

In an effort to investigate the suicide, the Bengaluru City Police issued a summons on Friday, instructing Nikita Singhania to appear before the police within three days. The summons, delivered to her residence in Khowa Mandi, Uttar Pradesh, by a four-member police team, calls for her presence at the Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru for interrogation regarding the circumstances surrounding her husband’s death.

The police team arrived in Jaunpur late Thursday and met with local authorities to begin their investigation. The notice, which was posted at Nikita’s residence, did not mention the other accused family members—Nisha, Anurag, and Sushil Singhania—even though they are named in the FIR.

Police Investigation and Ongoing Probe

At the time the summons was delivered, the main door to Nikita Singhania’s house was locked, and no family members were present. Following the delivery, the Bengaluru Police team headed to the local civil court in Jaunpur to gather more details about previous legal cases involving the Singhania family.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police continue to probe the alleged harassment that Subhash mentioned in his suicide note. The family members of Subhash are left grappling with the implications of this tragic event, while authorities work to uncover the full truth behind his death.

