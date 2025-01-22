BGB Chief Of Bangladesh To Visit India From February 16-19 For Talks With BSF DG

The upcoming meeting between the heads of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will mark a significant step in addressing cross-border security issues between India and Bangladesh. This meeting, set to take place in New Delhi in mid-February, comes after a period of strained bilateral relations following the ousting of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government.

High-Level Visits: BGB Chief and Energy Minister Set to Visit India

Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, the Director General of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), is scheduled to travel to India from February 16-19 for talks with the head of India’s Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chawdhary. This visit is expected to be preceded by a trip from Bangladesh’s de facto energy minister, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, from February 10-12, during which Khan will participate in the India Energy Week 2025. These will be the first high-level visits from Bangladesh since the formation of the interim government last August, and Khan is expected to hold discussions on energy cooperation with his Indian counterparts.

The bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh has faced challenges following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government, with Hasina currently in self-exile in India. The interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has initiated a review of agreements and understandings reached during the previous administration. Tensions have also flared due to issues such as minority targeting and recent disagreements over border security measures.

Border Security: Fencing and Tackling Cross-Border Crime

One of the primary topics of discussion during the February talks will be the fencing of the India-Bangladesh border, a measure India is keen to implement to curb cross-border crime and illegal migration. India has made significant progress, having already completed 3196.7 km of the total 4,096 km border fencing. However, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has raised concerns about the construction of the fence, arguing that it violates an understanding that prohibits building defensive structures within 150 yards of the border.

Despite this, Indian officials are confident that the fencing aligns with existing agreements and protocols. They are also expected to emphasize the need for continued cooperation in combating cross-border crimes, such as smuggling, narcotics trafficking, cattle trade, and human trafficking.

Alongside the border fence issue, a key point of discussion will be addressing the challenges of illegal migration and smuggling. Indian officials plan to stress the importance of closer collaboration to tackle these issues, especially with regard to human trafficking. The BGB has reportedly been tracking trafficking networks on its side of the border, and Indian authorities hope for more coordinated action to curb illegal migration from Bangladesh.

Energy Cooperation: A Focus of Bangladesh’s Minister Khan’s Visit

During his trip, Bangladesh’s energy minister, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, will also engage in talks with Indian officials about energy connectivity and cooperation. Both countries have operational cross-border energy pipelines, and there is a strong interest in deepening these ties. However, Bangladesh has expressed concerns regarding the pricing of electricity supplied by Adani Power and is looking to renegotiate the terms of this deal, which will likely be a topic during Khan’s visit.

The upcoming talks between the BSF and BGB, coupled with the visits from high-ranking Bangladeshi officials, are crucial steps in addressing the ongoing challenges in India-Bangladesh relations. With a focus on border security, illegal migration, smuggling, and energy cooperation, both countries are looking to strengthen their bilateral ties amidst a period of political transition in Bangladesh.