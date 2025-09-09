BJP Aparajita Sarangi "confident" of victory ahead of Vice Presidential elections

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Vice Presidential elections, political parties sharpened their stands, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressing confidence of a clear victory.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said the numbers were firmly in the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) favour.

“I would like to say very humbly but with a lot of confidence that the count is in our favour… In 2017, Venkaiah Naidu was elected with a thumping majority, and in 2022, Jagdeep Dhankhar, the NDA candidate, received more support than anyone had in the last three decades. History is going to repeat itself tomorrow,” Sarangi said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant stressed that the election was not just about numbers.

He said, “Numbers are there (with NDA), that is a different matter. But if there is wisdom, then there is a difference. First of all, do not forget why Dhankhar sahab had to go. Whoever becomes the Vice President, sitting there, if the person does not listen to someone, then he has to go like Dhankhar Sahab… If you don’t want a puppet, then you have the option of Justice Sudershan Reddy…”

The stage is set for the Vice Presidential contest on Tuesday, with the NDA expressing confidence in the victory of its candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, and opposition parties rallying in support of their candidate, Justice B Sudershan Reddy.

Both the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and opposition parties held mock polls ahead of the crucial day, telling the MPs to be cautious in exercising their franchise lest their vote be invalid.

On July 21, Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health reasons, leaving the seat of Vice President vacant.

The elections of the Vice President are governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot. (ANI)

