Monday, November 18, 2024
BJP Leader Anil Jha Joins AAP As Kailash Gahlot Resigns From The Party

Former BJP MLA Anil Jha has officially joined the AAP on the same day when Prominent leader Kailash Gahlot resigned from the party

Ahead of Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anil Jha has officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The announcement was made in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi and the convener of AAP.

Kejriwal, welcoming Jha to the party, emphasized that his entry would help strengthen AAP’s base across Delhi, especially among backward communities. “Anil Jha, who has been working for the backward people in Delhi, will contribute significantly to our efforts,” said Kejriwal. The AAP leader also highlighted the party’s achievements since coming to power in 2015, including improvements in basic infrastructure such as water, electricity, sewerage, and roads in slums. “We have provided people living in backward areas the opportunity to live with dignity,” Kejriwal added.

Jha expressed admiration for Kejriwal’s work at the grassroots level, particularly for Dalits and Mahadalits, and expressed his intention to begin working as an AAP member immediately.

Kailash Gahlot Resigns

This shift comes amid some internal turbulence within AAP, following the resignation of a prominent party leader, Kailash Gahlot. Gahlot, who was serving as a Minister in the Delhi Government, announced his departure from the party on the same day Jha joined. In a resignation letter addressed to Chief Minister Atishi, Gahlot, the MLA from Najafgarh, cited recent controversy and unfulfilled promises as his reasons for quitting.

In a separate letter to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot formally resigned from his primary membership of the party, expressing discontent with the party’s direction. Gahlot’s resignation marks a significant blow to AAP, as he has been a key member of the Delhi government since its formation in 2015.

