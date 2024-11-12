Brampton Temple In Canada Halts Event Amidst Khalistani Separatist Threats

The Brampton Triveni Community Centre in Canada has cancelled a scheduled consular camp for November 17, 2024, after intelligence warnings stated there is an "extremely high and imminent threat level" of violent protests.

The Brampton Triveni Community Centre in Canada has cancelled a scheduled consular camp for November 17, 2024, after intelligence warnings stated there is an “extremely high and imminent threat level” of violent protests. The Indian Consulate-organised event hoped to provide Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs the opportunity to renew important life certificates.

Threats and Security Concerns Prompt Cancellation

Official statement issued by the community center on Sunday says that because of a serious threat, the event was cancelled. “Please be advised that the Life Certificate Event scheduled at Brampton Triveni Mandir by the Indian Consulate on November 17, 2024, has been canceled, owing to official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests,” it said.

In this regard, the community center appealed to Peel Police to tighten their words into action quickly to address the threats put against the Brampton Triveni Mandir and ensure safety for both the Hindu community and the public. It also regretted the disruption caused to community members who were relying on the event as well. “We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu Temples in Canada,” the statement added.

Heightened Tensions Amid Protest Cancellation

The cancellation comes when tensions run high in Brampton particularly following a violent protest on November 3, 2024 at the Hindu Sabha Temple where pro-Khalistani supporters had gone to disrupt a consular camp leading to physical clashes and general condemnation that was backed across Canada and even the international borders. Videos of the incident doing rounds on social media showed people fighting and brandishing poles during the protest.

Responding to the violence, which broke out at the Hindu Sabha Temple, a venue of clash between two groups. By account of the authorities, tensions between the two parties turned into physical altercation leading to attacks.

Canadian and Indian Leaders Condemn Violence

The attack on the Hindu temple, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words, was “a deliberate and cowardly attempt to intimidate” Indian diplomats. In a post on social media, he demanded immediate action from Canadian authorities to ensure justice and maintain law and order. “Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” he wrote.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned violence and stated that all people in Canada have the right to live in their religion freely and safely. The attack further strained the already sour relationship between India and Canada that was already in controversy over allegations of involvement by India in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Arrests during Violent Protest

In relation to violent protests, Peel Regional Police have arrested a 35-year-old Brampton resident Inderjeet Gosal who is also the Canadian coordinator for the separatist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Gosal has been charged with assault with a weapon. Sikhs for Justice is banned in India for its pro-Khalistan stance. Gosal was taken into custody on November 8, 2024, and was granted bail later with conditions and further appearance in court.

Indian authorities have been sounding the alarm regarding their citizens’ safety in Canada, particularly over the growing influence of pro-Khalistan elements allowed to operate freely in this nation. The Indian government called for legal action against those responsible for violent protests, while making sure that attacks like these would not go without consequences.

Current Tensions Between Canada and India

This happens at a time of heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, further fueled by the dubious claims from September 2023 made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistan separatist leader Nijjar. India has termed these accusations as “absurd,” insisting that the real issue remains Canada’s tolerance of groups in favor of pro-Khalistan operating from its soil.

As these incidents come into sight, the Canadian government can face more pressure in responding to the security needs of the country and taking more aggressive actions against violent separatist elements.

