A 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook Nepal early Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 1:05 AM UTC (6:35 AM local time). The epicenter was located 93 kilometers northeast of Lobuche, near the Himalayan region, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake, classified as a major event, has been reviewed by a seismologist. Residents reported strong tremors in nearby areas, prompting concerns about potential damage and aftershocks.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale hit 93 km North East of Lobuche, Nepal at 06:35:16 IST today: USGS Earthquakes pic.twitter.com/CY3KtWAWO4 — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2025

Local authorities are assessing the situation, and updates regarding casualties, structural impacts, or landslides are awaited. Nepal, situated in a seismically active zone, has experienced significant earthquakes in the past, including the devastating 2015 Gorkha quake.

Authorities and rescue teams are on high alert, urging residents to remain cautious as aftershocks may follow.

[📢 Preliminary Info] A estimated magnitude 6.5 earthquake with the depth of 10km took place 84km NNW of Lobuche, Nepal at 01:05:18 UTC (9 minutes ago). Reported by GFZ. #earthquake #earthquakes #Lobuche #Nepal pic.twitter.com/dmtCsfRGZr — Earthquake Alerts (@QuakeAlerts) January 7, 2025

Earthquake Update: Latest earthquake was felt in many places of Nepal and many people are outside house!! Pic. Swaggaers pic.twitter.com/qlFXcJ2efo — Routine of Nepal banda (@RONBupdates) January 7, 2025

7.0 earthquake, 90 km NE of Lobuche, Nepal. Jan 7 1:05:16 UTC (14m ago, depth 10km). https://t.co/dsVXpryEJV — Earthquakes (@NewEarthquake) January 7, 2025

More detailes awaited………………