Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Breaking: Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.0 Hits Nepal, Tremors Felt In West Bengal, Delhi NCR

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook Nepal early Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 1:05 AM UTC (6:35 AM local time). The epicenter was located 93 kilometers northeast of Lobuche, near the Himalayan region, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake, classified as a major event, has been reviewed by a seismologist. Residents reported strong tremors in nearby areas, prompting concerns about potential damage and aftershocks.

Local authorities are assessing the situation, and updates regarding casualties, structural impacts, or landslides are awaited. Nepal, situated in a seismically active zone, has experienced significant earthquakes in the past, including the devastating 2015 Gorkha quake.

Authorities and rescue teams are on high alert, urging residents to remain cautious as aftershocks may follow.

More detailes awaited………………

earthquake Nepal

