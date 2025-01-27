Building Collapses In Burari; Several Believed To Be Trapped

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) department, a building fell in the Burari neighborhood of Delhi on Monday.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) department, a building fell in the Burari neighborhood of Delhi on Monday. According to DFS, a number of individuals are reportedly trapped in a house close to Oscar Public School in the Kaushik enclave of Burari.

Nine firemen in all had been hurried to the scene. The reason behind the building’s collapse has not yet been determined. Images taken at the scene of the collapse revealed massive mounds of debris and rubble all over the place.

“This incident is very sad,” wrote former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X, expressing his sadness over the occurrence. Sanjeev Jha ji, our Burari MLA, has been directed to go there right away with party members and assist the administration with relief and rescue efforts. Additionally, assist the locals in any manner you can.

More details awaited.