Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Business Tycoon Vijay Mallya Claims, ‘Indian Banks Recovered Double Debt From Me, Still An Economic Offender’

Vijay Mallya claimed that Indian banks have recovered over twice the debt he owes; this followed FM Nirmala Sitharaman's revelation that ₹14,131.6 crore had been recovered from his assets.

Business Tycoon Vijay Mallya Claims, ‘Indian Banks Recovered Double Debt From Me, Still An Economic Offender’

Businessman Vijay Mallya, in a series of tweets, has alleged that Indian banks have recovered more than double the debt owed by him. Despite this, Mallya continues to be labeled an “economic offender.” His claims came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed in Parliament that ₹14,131.6 crore had been recovered from Mallya’s attached properties.

Here’s What Vijay Mallya Claims

On X, Mallya accused banks and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of taking more than what was owed. He referenced the Debt Recovery Tribunal’s (DRT) order, which estimated Kingfisher Airlines’ (KFA) debt at ₹6,203 crore, including ₹1,200 crore interest.

“The Debt Recovery Tribunal adjudged the KFA debt at ₹6,203 crore, including ₹1,200 crore of interest. The FM announced in Parliament that through the ED, banks have recovered ₹14,131.60 crore from me against the judgment debt of ₹6,203 crore, and I am still an economic offender,” Mallya wrote.

Mallya also questioned the legitimacy of recovering an amount far exceeding the judgment debt. “Unless the ED and banks can legally justify how they have taken more than two times the debt, I am entitled to relief, which I will pursue,” he said.

The fugitive businessman, who fled to the UK in March 2016, also defended himself against accusations of financial misconduct. “I never borrowed a single rupee or stole any money. Will anyone, including those who freely abuse me, stand up and question this blatant injustice?” he asked.

Finance Minister’s Statement

Mallya’s remarks came in response to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement in Parliament on Tuesday. During a debate on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2024-25, Sitharaman detailed the government’s actions against economic offenders and the recovery of public funds.

She informed the Lok Sabha that ₹14,131.60 crore worth of assets belonging to Mallya had been restored to public sector banks. Sitharaman emphasized that her government had not spared any major economic offender.

“It is important to recognize that we have not left anybody in economic offences; we are after them. We will ensure that money that has to go to the banks goes back,” Sitharaman said.

The finance minister revealed that properties worth ₹22,280 crore had been restored in major cases, including:

  • Mehul Choksi case: ₹2,565.90 crore recovered.
  • Nirav Modi case: ₹1,052.58 crore recovered.
  • National Spot Exchange Ltd. (NSEL) scam: ₹17.47 crore recovered.
  • SRS Group: ₹20.15 crore recovered.
  • Rose Valley Group: ₹19.40 crore recovered.
  • Surya Pharmaceuticals Ltd: ₹185.13 crore recovered.

In addition to Mallya, cases against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have also drawn public and parliamentary attention. Sitharaman reiterated the government’s commitment to holding economic offenders accountable.

Background on Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya, once known as the “King of Good Times,” is wanted in India over a ₹9,000 crore loan default connected to Kingfisher Airlines, which ceased operations in 2012. He fled to the UK in 2016, where he is contesting extradition proceedings.

Mallya has consistently maintained his innocence, claiming he is being unfairly targeted. “I have repaid the loan amount with interest, yet I am still labeled as an economic offender,” he argued.

ALSO READ: Did Congress REALLY Share Edited Videos Of Amit Shah? X Issues Notice To Party Leaders

Filed under

FM Nirmala Sitharaman VIJAY MALLYA

Advertisement

Also Read

Bombay HC Turns Down Plea Against Shiv Sena Leader’s Win In LS Polls

Bombay HC Turns Down Plea Against Shiv Sena Leader’s Win In LS Polls

The Oldest Stone Tablet Sells For $5 Million At New York Auction

The Oldest Stone Tablet Sells For $5 Million At New York Auction

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Submits Privilege Notice Accusing Amit Shah

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Submits Privilege Notice Accusing Amit Shah

Watch: Proud Father Welcomes R Ashwin With Kiss During Chennai Homecoming

Watch: Proud Father Welcomes R Ashwin With Kiss During Chennai Homecoming

Both BJP And The Opposition Holds Protest Outside The Praliament Simultaneously

Both BJP And The Opposition Holds Protest Outside The Praliament Simultaneously

Entertainment

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes Viral

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes

Who Is The Actress Telugu Actor-Youtuber Prasad Behara Sexually Assaulted?

Who Is The Actress Telugu Actor-Youtuber Prasad Behara Sexually Assaulted?

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband? TV Star Got Married To Her Gym Trainer From A Different Religion

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband? TV Star Got Married To Her Gym Trainer From A

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox