Canada Arrests Khalistan Tiger Force Leader Arsh Dalla, India Seeks Extradition

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday confirmed India’s intentions to pursue the extradition of Arsh Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, a designated terrorist and de-facto leader of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), following his recent arrest in Canada. MEA spokesperson Shri Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that the Indian government views Dalla’s apprehension as a significant development and is coordinating with Canadian authorities for a swift resolution.

The arrest, reported by Canadian media since November 10, has placed Dalla, who is linked to over 50 cases in India involving charges of murder, attempted murder, extortion, and terrorism, before the Ontario Court for further hearings. Shri Jaiswal noted that a Red Corner Notice was issued for Dalla in May 2022, followed by India officially designating him as an individual terrorist in 2023.

India had previously requested Dalla’s provisional arrest from Canada in July 2023, but the request was initially declined. Additional evidence and case details were subsequently provided under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to aid Canadian authorities in verifying Dalla’s alleged involvement in terror financing, as well as his residential and financial information. The MEA revealed that a formal response to further Canadian inquiries on the case was delivered in March this year.

With Dalla’s recent arrest, India’s law enforcement agencies are preparing a renewed extradition request. “Given Arsh Dalla’s criminal record in India and his involvement in similar illegal activities in Canada, it is expected that he will be extradited or deported to face justice in India,” Jaiswal stated. The MEA further stressed the importance of bringing Dalla to trial in India, emphasizing the need for international cooperation against cross-border terrorism and illegal financial networks.

The arrest has stirred significant media attention in Canada, with Dalla’s activities allegedly extending beyond Indian borders and raising security concerns within Canadian communities.

