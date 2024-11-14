Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Canada Arrests Khalistan Tiger Force Leader Arsh Dalla, India Seeks Extradition

MEA spokesperson Shri Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that the Indian government views Dalla’s apprehension as a significant development and is coordinating with Canadian authorities for a swift resolution.

Canada Arrests Khalistan Tiger Force Leader Arsh Dalla, India Seeks Extradition

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday confirmed India’s intentions to pursue the extradition of Arsh Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, a designated terrorist and de-facto leader of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), following his recent arrest in Canada. MEA spokesperson Shri Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that the Indian government views Dalla’s apprehension as a significant development and is coordinating with Canadian authorities for a swift resolution.

The arrest, reported by Canadian media since November 10, has placed Dalla, who is linked to over 50 cases in India involving charges of murder, attempted murder, extortion, and terrorism, before the Ontario Court for further hearings. Shri Jaiswal noted that a Red Corner Notice was issued for Dalla in May 2022, followed by India officially designating him as an individual terrorist in 2023.

India had previously requested Dalla’s provisional arrest from Canada in July 2023, but the request was initially declined. Additional evidence and case details were subsequently provided under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to aid Canadian authorities in verifying Dalla’s alleged involvement in terror financing, as well as his residential and financial information. The MEA revealed that a formal response to further Canadian inquiries on the case was delivered in March this year.

With Dalla’s recent arrest, India’s law enforcement agencies are preparing a renewed extradition request. “Given Arsh Dalla’s criminal record in India and his involvement in similar illegal activities in Canada, it is expected that he will be extradited or deported to face justice in India,” Jaiswal stated. The MEA further stressed the importance of bringing Dalla to trial in India, emphasizing the need for international cooperation against cross-border terrorism and illegal financial networks.

The arrest has stirred significant media attention in Canada, with Dalla’s activities allegedly extending beyond Indian borders and raising security concerns within Canadian communities.

ALSO READ: Chilling Plot Behind NCP Leader Baba Siddique’s Murder: How A Young Shooter Planned His Escape?

Filed under

Arsh Dalla arrest Arsh Singh Gill terrorism charges Canada designated terrorist arrest India-Canada extradition case Khalistan Tiger Force chief MEA response on Arsh Dalla
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian NGO Karya Bags $1mn Google Grant To Help Low-Income Communities Learn & Use AI

Indian NGO Karya Bags $1mn Google Grant To Help Low-Income Communities Learn & Use AI

Boeing Issues Layoff Notices Amid Workforce Reduction Plan: 60-Day Notice Period For Affected Staff

Boeing Issues Layoff Notices Amid Workforce Reduction Plan: 60-Day Notice Period For Affected Staff

Why Is SpaceX Putting A ‘Banana Sticker’ On Its Starship Rocket?—Here’s What It Means

Why Is SpaceX Putting A ‘Banana Sticker’ On Its Starship Rocket?—Here’s What It Means

Sheikh Hasina Completes 100 Days In India: What We Know So Far

Sheikh Hasina Completes 100 Days In India: What We Know So Far

Elon Musk Unveils ‘Super Cute’ DOGE Logo For New Government Efficiency Department – Social Media Reacts

Elon Musk Unveils ‘Super Cute’ DOGE Logo For New Government Efficiency Department – Social Media...

Entertainment

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In 2024

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In

South Korea: Rosé ‘APT’ Becomes ‘Forbidden Song’ As Students Take ‘Suneung’ University Test

South Korea: Rosé ‘APT’ Becomes ‘Forbidden Song’ As Students Take ‘Suneung’ University Test

Zendaya Says Working With Her Boyfriend Tom Holland Is Strangely Comfortable- Here’s Why!

Zendaya Says Working With Her Boyfriend Tom Holland Is Strangely Comfortable- Here’s Why!

How Much Is Mike Tyson Earning As Compared To Jake Paul For Their Boxing Match?

How Much Is Mike Tyson Earning As Compared To Jake Paul For Their Boxing Match?

Seth Meyers Rips Apart Donald Trump’s Cabinet, Calls It ‘Pandora’s Cabinet Of Goblins And Weirdos’

Seth Meyers Rips Apart Donald Trump’s Cabinet, Calls It ‘Pandora’s Cabinet Of Goblins And Weirdos’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox