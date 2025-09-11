LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
Home > India > Catalysts of Change: NCW’s Diu Program Equips IAS & IPS Officers to Lead Gender-Inclusive Governance

Catalysts of Change: NCW’s Diu Program Equips IAS & IPS Officers to Lead Gender-Inclusive Governance

The NCW’s three-day “Catalysts for Change” program trains IAS and IPS officers from 20 states on gender-inclusive governance, empowering them to effectively enforce laws and promote women’s rights and safety.

Catalysts of Change: NCW’s Diu Program Equips IAS & IPS Officers to Lead Gender-Inclusive Governance
Catalysts of Change: NCW’s Diu Program Equips IAS & IPS Officers to Lead Gender-Inclusive Governance

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 11, 2025 13:01:59 IST

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is set to organize a three-day capacity-building program titled “Catalysts for Change: Gender Inclusive Governance Program” for IAS and IPS officers from 12th to 14th September 2025 in Diu. Senior Officers from 20 states will participate in the program. This initiative reflects NCW’s commitment to strengthening gender-inclusive governance by equipping senior administrators with the tools and sensitivity required to integrate women’s empowerment into governance systems. This will be the third edition of the program, which was earlier organized in Thiruvananthapuram and Goa. The flagship program is being steered under the leadership of the Hon’ble Chairperson of NCW, Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar.
IAS and IPS officers, as heads of administration and policing in their respective districts, are uniquely positioned to influence the lives of women through policy enforcement, safety measures, justice delivery, and developmental initiatives. Their role goes far beyond administrative decision-making—they are often the first responders to challenges faced by women at the grassroots. By ensuring that laws are implemented effectively, by fostering safer communities, and by enabling women’s access to opportunities, these officers can become powerful catalysts of social transformation.
The program will feature sessions on gender and governance, safeguarding women’s rights, victim compensation and rehabilitation, crisis response and multi-agency coordination, as well as effective enforcement of legislations such as the POSH Act, 2013 and the Domestic Violence Act. Eminent speakers—including retired judges, senior civil servants, IPS officers, and policy experts—will lead these knowledge-driven sessions.
Beyond discussions, the program will focus on interactive workshops, group presentations, and action planning, ensuring participants return with clear strategies to strengthen gender-responsive governance in their regions. With this initiative, NCW aims to nurture a cadre of administrators who not only enforce the law but also champion equality, dignity, and empowerment of women in every corner of the country

Tags: NCW

RELATED News

Delhi HC raises alarm over student suicides, declines to intervene in UGC anti-ragging contract dispute
Pulao vs Pilaf: Understanding The English Name Of This Iconic Dish
Monsoon Fury in Himachal Pradesh: Death toll rises to 380, losses exceed Rs 4,300 Crore
6 Hindu Temples In India Where Non Veg Is Offered As Prasad You Didn’t Know About
FIR registered against BJP MLC CT Ravi for alleged provocative speech in Karnataka's Maddur

LATEST NEWS

Karisma Kapoor And Sunjay Kapur’s Childhood Love Story Took A Secret Turn, The Untold Reason Behind Their Private Wedding
Shweta Basu Prasad joins Huma Qureshi starrer 'Maharani 4', calls it an "honour"
Netcore Cloud Report Reveals: AI Personalisation Accelerates Festive Ecommerce Growth by 40-60% for Leading Brands
DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025: Notification Released, How to Apply for 1180 Vacancies at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Eligibility Criteria, Salary & More
Proteas face injury blow ahead of new World Test Championship cycle
Catalysts of Change: NCW’s Diu Program Equips IAS & IPS Officers to Lead Gender-Inclusive Governance
Is ‘Oumuamua a Shard of an Ancient Pluto-Like World? Scientists Trace Its Origin to an ‘Exo-Pluto’
Tiny Wonder, Giant Spirit: Meet The World’s Shortest Woman
Nepal Protest Updates: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 31, talks on to establish interim govt
"Precious little one…": Ram Charan congratulates Varun Tej, Lavanya on welcoming first child
Catalysts of Change: NCW’s Diu Program Equips IAS & IPS Officers to Lead Gender-Inclusive Governance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Catalysts of Change: NCW’s Diu Program Equips IAS & IPS Officers to Lead Gender-Inclusive Governance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Catalysts of Change: NCW’s Diu Program Equips IAS & IPS Officers to Lead Gender-Inclusive Governance
Catalysts of Change: NCW’s Diu Program Equips IAS & IPS Officers to Lead Gender-Inclusive Governance
Catalysts of Change: NCW’s Diu Program Equips IAS & IPS Officers to Lead Gender-Inclusive Governance
Catalysts of Change: NCW’s Diu Program Equips IAS & IPS Officers to Lead Gender-Inclusive Governance

QUICK LINKS