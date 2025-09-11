Catalysts of Change: NCW’s Diu Program Equips IAS & IPS Officers to Lead Gender-Inclusive Governance

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is set to organize a three-day capacity-building program titled “Catalysts for Change: Gender Inclusive Governance Program” for IAS and IPS officers from 12th to 14th September 2025 in Diu. Senior Officers from 20 states will participate in the program. This initiative reflects NCW’s commitment to strengthening gender-inclusive governance by equipping senior administrators with the tools and sensitivity required to integrate women’s empowerment into governance systems. This will be the third edition of the program, which was earlier organized in Thiruvananthapuram and Goa. The flagship program is being steered under the leadership of the Hon’ble Chairperson of NCW, Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar.

IAS and IPS officers, as heads of administration and policing in their respective districts, are uniquely positioned to influence the lives of women through policy enforcement, safety measures, justice delivery, and developmental initiatives. Their role goes far beyond administrative decision-making—they are often the first responders to challenges faced by women at the grassroots. By ensuring that laws are implemented effectively, by fostering safer communities, and by enabling women’s access to opportunities, these officers can become powerful catalysts of social transformation.

The program will feature sessions on gender and governance, safeguarding women’s rights, victim compensation and rehabilitation, crisis response and multi-agency coordination, as well as effective enforcement of legislations such as the POSH Act, 2013 and the Domestic Violence Act. Eminent speakers—including retired judges, senior civil servants, IPS officers, and policy experts—will lead these knowledge-driven sessions.

Beyond discussions, the program will focus on interactive workshops, group presentations, and action planning, ensuring participants return with clear strategies to strengthen gender-responsive governance in their regions. With this initiative, NCW aims to nurture a cadre of administrators who not only enforce the law but also champion equality, dignity, and empowerment of women in every corner of the country