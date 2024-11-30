Home
Celebrating Culture And Innovation: Wales Joins India At The 25th Hornbill Festival

Known as the “Festival of Festivals,” this year’s Hornbill Festival will feature captivating performances from acclaimed Welsh folk musicians Mari Mathias and Gareth Bonello, who will collaborate with Naga artist Seyievinuo Chüzho and Khasi artist Benedict Skhemlang Hynniewta. These performances aim to celebrate the cultural diversity of India and Wales, creating a vibrant cross-cultural dialogue through music and art.

As part of the GREAT Talk series, Dr. Sharon Tonner-Saunders from the University of Dundee will deliver insightful sessions titled “The Power of the Performing Arts to Communicate, Connect, and Collaborate.” These talks, aimed at students and faculty at Hope Academy and Tetso College in Dimapur, are designed to inspire creativity and foster innovation in the arts while promoting global understanding.

India-Wales Culture Fund Initiatives

The partnership also includes support for five major projects under the India-Wales Culture Fund, a collaboration between the British Council in Wales and Wales Arts International, with backing from the Welsh Government. These projects include:

  • Khasi-Cymru Collective
  • Sarah Argent and Kevin Lewis
  • Khamira
  • Kate Perridge and Meta Arts: Page of Two Lands
  • Canolfan Gerdd William Mathias and Cefyn Burgess

These initiatives empower Welsh artists to collaborate with Indian partners, fostering meaningful cultural exchanges and creating impactful works of art.

Reflections from Leaders

Welsh Minister for Culture, Skills, and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating:

“Meeting Nagaland’s Chief Minister and envisioning the collaboration at the Hornbill Festival was truly inspiring. This partnership highlights Welsh artistic talents and celebrates the growing ties between our two nations. The Year of Wales in India has offered invaluable platforms to share our creativity and arts on one of India’s most prestigious cultural stages.”

Director of the British Council India, Alison Barrett MBE, echoed these sentiments:

“Wales in India 2024 has been a celebration of shared creativity and innovation. The union of Welsh and Indian artists at the Hornbill Festival demonstrates the power of the arts to transcend boundaries. This impactful collaboration promises to leave a lasting legacy of creativity and partnership for years to come.”

The 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival is not only a cultural milestone but also a testament to the enduring impact of international collaboration. This partnership between Wales and Nagaland is set to enhance global appreciation for their rich artistic and cultural traditions.

