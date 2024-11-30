RSS Condemns Attrocticies On Bangladeshi Hindus Urges Govt To Help

The recent arrest of ISKCON priest Chimnoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh has ignited widespread outrage in India, particularly after a complaint filed by a 49-year-old Bangladeshi man, Mohd Feroze Khan, led to his detention. The complaint, which was submitted at the Kotwali CMP police station in Chittagong on October 31, claims that Das and 18 others conspired to commit treason. However, the complaint lacks specific details about the alleged crime and does not include any eyewitness accounts.

Vague and Unsubstantiated Allegations

The two-page complaint, accessed by media, offers no concrete evidence to support the sedition charges. It states that the accused conspired to cause anarchy and divisive sentiments in Bangladesh, but there is no clear identification of the individuals involved. Khan reportedly gathered information about the accused, including their photographs and social media credentials, from people around him rather than from direct interactions. Legal experts have questioned the legitimacy of such a vague and unfounded complaint as a basis for a sedition case, raising doubts about its validity in a court of law.

In response to the ongoing persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has called on the Indian government to take decisive action to stop the atrocities and protect religious minorities. He urged India to continue preventing attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and to gather international support for the cause. Hosabale condemned Das’ arrest as unjust and demanded his immediate release, calling for the Bangladesh government to address the rising violence against religious minorities.

Escalating Persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh

Hosabale highlighted the alarming rise in attacks against Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh by Islamic extremists. These attacks include killings, looting, arson, and the inhumane persecution of women. The RSS leader expressed concerns over the Bangladesh government’s failure to take adequate action to prevent such violence, accusing it of remaining passive while these atrocities unfold. “Instead of taking appropriate steps to stop the crime against minorities, the Bangladesh government has remained a mute spectator,” he said in a statement posted on the RSS’ Vishwa Samvad Kendra Bharat (VSK) portal.

Hosabale further emphasized the need for global solidarity with the victims of persecution in Bangladesh. He urged the international community, including governments and global institutions, to demand action from the respective authorities to ensure peace and fraternity. According to him, the growing persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh has reached a crisis point, and urgent intervention is necessary to prevent further violence.

A Suspicious Complaint

The complaint filed by Khan on October 31 describes an incident in which Das and other accused allegedly instigated people to hoist a saffron religious flag above the Bangladeshi national flag at Zero Point, New Market, on October 25. The complaint claims this act created sedition, anarchy, and divisive sentiments in the country. However, the vagueness of the complaint and the lack of concrete evidence have led legal analysts to question its credibility. Dr. Subodh Biswas, president of Nikhil Bharat Samanvay Samiti, an organization of refugees from East Pakistan, believes the complaint is part of a conspiracy to frame Das. He further stated that the existence of Hindus in Bangladesh is in jeopardy and called for the creation of an independent homeland in Hindu-majority districts to protect them from genocide.

The persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh remains a pressing issue, with religious minorities facing increasing violence and discrimination. The arrest of Chimnoy Krishna Das, based on what many consider a baseless complaint, has only intensified these concerns. As the situation develops, voices both within India and abroad are calling for urgent steps to protect the rights and safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.