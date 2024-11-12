Centre Approves CISF’s First All-Women Battalion With 1,025 Members

The Indian government has sanctioned the creation of the CISF's first all-women reserve battalion, consisting of 1,025 personnel, to enhance security at key installations.

The Union government has approved the creation of India’s first all-women battalion within the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), comprising more than 1,000 personnel. This milestone reflects the growing demand for female representation in security roles, especially at critical facilities like airports, metro stations, and national monuments.

The newly sanctioned all-women reserve battalion will be staffed with 1,025 personnel, all of whom will be selected from within the existing CISF workforce, which is approximately 200,000 strong. The battalion will be led by an officer holding the rank of Senior Commandant, with the personnel expected to handle a variety of duties at sensitive installations across the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs approved the creation of this battalion earlier this week, responding to the increasing demands placed on the CISF, particularly in the wake of its expanding role in securing airports and other vital installations.

Role Of CISF’s Reserve Battalions

The CISF is tasked with safeguarding numerous high-profile sites, including airports, the Delhi Metro, and historical monuments like the Taj Mahal and Red Fort. In addition, the force provides counter-terrorism security for nuclear and aerospace facilities. It also serves key private sector entities, such as the Infosys campuses in Bengaluru and Pune, as well as the Reliance refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Currently, the CISF operates 12 reserve battalions, which are typically deployed as reinforcements for specific tasks, such as securing government buildings or supporting the electoral process. These reserve units are often activated for temporary duties but play a critical role in ensuring the security of the nation’s key infrastructure.

This new battalion marks a significant step in the empowerment of women within India’s security forces. With a large female workforce already stationed at airports and other crucial locations, the all-women battalion is expected to enhance the operational capabilities of the CISF while promoting gender equality in the security sector.

