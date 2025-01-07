Centre Cancels Allotment Of Delhi CM’s Residence, Claims Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has accused the Central government of canceling the allotment of the Chief Minister’s official residence.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Central government of canceling the allotment of her official residence. Atishi claimed the eviction notice was served just a day before the Election Commission announced the Delhi assembly election schedule.

“This is the second time in three months that the BJP-led Centre has canceled the allotment of the CM residence. My family’s belongings were thrown onto the streets when I first became Chief Minister. Now, they have canceled the residence allotment again,” Atishi stated during a press conference.

Atishi assured Delhi residents that despite such actions, her government would continue its work uninterrupted. “The BJP thinks they can hinder our efforts by snatching away our homes or making derogatory remarks. But our work for the people of Delhi will not stop,” she added.

Support from Cabinet Colleague

Atishi’s cabinet colleague, Saurabh Bharadwaj, echoed her allegations. “This is another example of how the BJP prioritizes political vendetta over governance. They don’t care about education or basic amenities for Delhi residents. All they focus on is disrupting the lives of AAP leaders,” Bharadwaj said.

He further accused the BJP of repeatedly targeting Atishi, saying, “They have once again removed her belongings from the official CM residence. Such actions are unprecedented and unacceptable.”

BJP Refutes Allegations

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena is LYING. She was allotted SheeshMahal on 11-Oct-2024. She hasn’t still occupied it because she doesn’t want to offend Arvind Kejriwal. Hence, the allotment was withdrawn and two more bungalows have been offered to her, instead. Quote Under… pic.twitter.com/cPtpruRYQ9 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 7, 2025

Responding to the accusations, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya dismissed Atishi’s claims, calling them baseless. “Delhi CM Atishi Marlena is lying. She was allotted the Sheesh Mahal residence on October 11, 2024, but she refused to occupy it, possibly to avoid upsetting Arvind Kejriwal. Consequently, the allotment was withdrawn, and two alternative bungalows were offered to her,” Malviya stated.

Malviya also shared a letter from the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD), which confirmed the withdrawal of the previous allotment and offered two new bungalows for the Chief Minister’s use.

The controversy unfolded just as the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Delhi assembly elections. Voting will take place on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated, “The elections will be held in a single phase on a Wednesday, as was done in Maharashtra, to encourage greater voter turnout.”

With assembly elections just weeks away, the eviction controversy has added fuel to the ongoing political rivalry between the BJP and AAP. Both parties are expected to leverage the issue to sway voters as they gear up for a heated electoral battle.

