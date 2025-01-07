Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Centre Cancels Allotment Of Delhi CM’s Residence, Claims Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has accused the Central government of canceling the allotment of the Chief Minister’s official residence.

Centre Cancels Allotment Of Delhi CM’s Residence, Claims Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Central government of canceling the allotment of her official residence. Atishi claimed the eviction notice was served just a day before the Election Commission announced the Delhi assembly election schedule.

“This is the second time in three months that the BJP-led Centre has canceled the allotment of the CM residence. My family’s belongings were thrown onto the streets when I first became Chief Minister. Now, they have canceled the residence allotment again,” Atishi stated during a press conference.

Atishi assured Delhi residents that despite such actions, her government would continue its work uninterrupted. “The BJP thinks they can hinder our efforts by snatching away our homes or making derogatory remarks. But our work for the people of Delhi will not stop,” she added.

Support from Cabinet Colleague

Atishi’s cabinet colleague, Saurabh Bharadwaj, echoed her allegations. “This is another example of how the BJP prioritizes political vendetta over governance. They don’t care about education or basic amenities for Delhi residents. All they focus on is disrupting the lives of AAP leaders,” Bharadwaj said.

He further accused the BJP of repeatedly targeting Atishi, saying, “They have once again removed her belongings from the official CM residence. Such actions are unprecedented and unacceptable.”

BJP Refutes Allegations

Responding to the accusations, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya dismissed Atishi’s claims, calling them baseless. “Delhi CM Atishi Marlena is lying. She was allotted the Sheesh Mahal residence on October 11, 2024, but she refused to occupy it, possibly to avoid upsetting Arvind Kejriwal. Consequently, the allotment was withdrawn, and two alternative bungalows were offered to her,” Malviya stated.

Malviya also shared a letter from the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD), which confirmed the withdrawal of the previous allotment and offered two new bungalows for the Chief Minister’s use.

The controversy unfolded just as the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Delhi assembly elections. Voting will take place on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated, “The elections will be held in a single phase on a Wednesday, as was done in Maharashtra, to encourage greater voter turnout.”

With assembly elections just weeks away, the eviction controversy has added fuel to the ongoing political rivalry between the BJP and AAP. Both parties are expected to leverage the issue to sway voters as they gear up for a heated electoral battle.

Read More : SC To Hear West Bengal’s Appeal Against High Court’s OBC Ruling This Month

Filed under

atishi

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian-American Congressman Swears Oath on Bhagavad Gita, Another Congressmen Recites Sacred Passage in the House

Indian-American Congressman Swears Oath on Bhagavad Gita, Another Congressmen Recites Sacred Passage in the House

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Poll Commissioner: ‘EVMs Have No Drawbacks, We Won’t Return To Paper Ballots’

Poll Commissioner: ‘EVMs Have No Drawbacks, We Won’t Return To Paper Ballots’

Why Has The Delhi Assembly Election Been Scheduled For Wednesday? CEC Rajiv Kumar Provides Clarification

Why Has The Delhi Assembly Election Been Scheduled For Wednesday? CEC Rajiv Kumar Provides Clarification

SC To Hear West Bengal’s Appeal Against High Court’s OBC Ruling This Month

SC To Hear West Bengal’s Appeal Against High Court’s OBC Ruling This Month

Entertainment

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede Days After Getting Bail

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Was Nayanthara Asked To Pay Rs. 5 Crore For Featuring Rajinikanth Starrer Chandramukhi Clips In Her Documentary?

Was Nayanthara Asked To Pay Rs. 5 Crore For Featuring Rajinikanth Starrer Chandramukhi Clips In

Angelina Jolie Once Confessed To Cutting Her Lover With Knife During S*x: We Were Covered In Blood, My Heart Was Racing

Angelina Jolie Once Confessed To Cutting Her Lover With Knife During S*x: We Were Covered

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox