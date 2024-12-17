Chennai Celebrates D.Gukesh’s Victory: TN Govt. Hosts Grand Felicitation For 2024 FIDE World Champion

D Gukesh, the youngest World Chess Champion, was honoured by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with a Rs 5 crore prize after defeating Ding Liren at the 2024 FIDE World Championship. Fans cheered during a grand roadshow in Chennai as the chess prodigy celebrated his historic victory.

D Gukesh, the 18-year-old chess sensation, has been felicitated by the Tamil Nadu government after an extraordinary victory at the 2024 FIDE World Championship in Singapore. The young chess grandmaster made history by defeating China’s Ding Liren in a gripping 14-game contest, becoming the youngest World Chess Champion ever and breaking the decades-old record set by Russian legend Garry Kasparov.

In recognition of this historic achievement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presented Gukesh with a cash prize of Rs 5 crore during a felicitation ceremony. The event, held in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and chess icon Viswanathan Anand, highlighted the pride Gukesh has brought to India and Tamil Nadu.

A Memorable Celebration in Chennai

After returning to India on Monday, Gukesh was greeted with jubilant celebrations at the Chennai Airport, where fans gathered in large numbers to welcome their hero. A specially decorated vehicle transported Gukesh and his parents through the city during a grand roadshow, with supporters lining the streets to cheer for the chess prodigy.

The roadshow was part of the Tamil Nadu government’s tribute to Gukesh’s exceptional feat. The decorated vehicle prominently showcased his achievements, making the celebration a memorable one for the citizens of Chennai.

TAKE A LOOK AT HIS SPEECH:

#WATCH | Chennai | World Chess Champion D Gukesh says, “…For me to be standing here as the youngest World Chess Champion, I feel gratitude towards everyone. Chennai is one of the best cities in the world of chess. This couldn’t have been possible without the support of the… pic.twitter.com/keSNNehaKj — NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) December 17, 2024

Gratitude to Chennai’s Chess Community

During the felicitation ceremony, Gukesh expressed his heartfelt thanks to Chennai’s vibrant chess community and the Tamil Nadu government. He described Chennai as “one of the best cities in the world of chess” and credited the unwavering support from Grandmasters and the government for his success.

“For me to be standing here as the youngest World Chess Champion, I feel gratitude towards everyone,” Gukesh said. He further emphasized that his achievement would not have been possible without the collective efforts of the chess community and the support provided by the Tamil Nadu government.

A Thrilling Victory at the 2024 FIDE World Championship

The championship, held in Singapore, witnessed intense competition between Gukesh and Ding Liren. With the score tied at 6.5-6.5, the final 14th game became the decider, where Gukesh demonstrated exceptional skill and composure to claim a 7.5-6.5 victory. Overwhelmed with emotion, Gukesh broke down in tears during the post-match press conference, calling it the “best moment of his life.”

Gukesh’s historic win has not only brought glory to India but has also inspired young chess enthusiasts across the nation. By becoming the youngest World Chess Champion, Gukesh has solidified Chennai’s reputation as India’s chess capital and added a new chapter to the legacy of Indian chess.

The Tamil Nadu government’s felicitation ceremony is a testament to the state’s commitment to supporting its sporting heroes, with Gukesh’s extraordinary success serving as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring players nationwide.

ALSO READ: WATCH | World Chess Champion Gukesh Overcomes Fear Of Heights With Bungee Jump In Singapore After Historic Win