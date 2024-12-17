Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Chennai Celebrates D.Gukesh’s Victory: TN Govt. Hosts Grand Felicitation For 2024 FIDE World Champion

D Gukesh, the youngest World Chess Champion, was honoured by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with a Rs 5 crore prize after defeating Ding Liren at the 2024 FIDE World Championship. Fans cheered during a grand roadshow in Chennai as the chess prodigy celebrated his historic victory.

Chennai Celebrates D.Gukesh’s Victory: TN Govt. Hosts Grand Felicitation For 2024 FIDE World Champion

D Gukesh, the 18-year-old chess sensation, has been felicitated by the Tamil Nadu government after an extraordinary victory at the 2024 FIDE World Championship in Singapore. The young chess grandmaster made history by defeating China’s Ding Liren in a gripping 14-game contest, becoming the youngest World Chess Champion ever and breaking the decades-old record set by Russian legend Garry Kasparov.

In recognition of this historic achievement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presented Gukesh with a cash prize of Rs 5 crore during a felicitation ceremony. The event, held in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and chess icon Viswanathan Anand, highlighted the pride Gukesh has brought to India and Tamil Nadu.

A Memorable Celebration in Chennai

After returning to India on Monday, Gukesh was greeted with jubilant celebrations at the Chennai Airport, where fans gathered in large numbers to welcome their hero. A specially decorated vehicle transported Gukesh and his parents through the city during a grand roadshow, with supporters lining the streets to cheer for the chess prodigy.

The roadshow was part of the Tamil Nadu government’s tribute to Gukesh’s exceptional feat. The decorated vehicle prominently showcased his achievements, making the celebration a memorable one for the citizens of Chennai.

TAKE A LOOK AT HIS SPEECH:

Gratitude to Chennai’s Chess Community

During the felicitation ceremony, Gukesh expressed his heartfelt thanks to Chennai’s vibrant chess community and the Tamil Nadu government. He described Chennai as “one of the best cities in the world of chess” and credited the unwavering support from Grandmasters and the government for his success.

“For me to be standing here as the youngest World Chess Champion, I feel gratitude towards everyone,” Gukesh said. He further emphasized that his achievement would not have been possible without the collective efforts of the chess community and the support provided by the Tamil Nadu government.

A Thrilling Victory at the 2024 FIDE World Championship

The championship, held in Singapore, witnessed intense competition between Gukesh and Ding Liren. With the score tied at 6.5-6.5, the final 14th game became the decider, where Gukesh demonstrated exceptional skill and composure to claim a 7.5-6.5 victory. Overwhelmed with emotion, Gukesh broke down in tears during the post-match press conference, calling it the “best moment of his life.”

Gukesh’s historic win has not only brought glory to India but has also inspired young chess enthusiasts across the nation. By becoming the youngest World Chess Champion, Gukesh has solidified Chennai’s reputation as India’s chess capital and added a new chapter to the legacy of Indian chess.

The Tamil Nadu government’s felicitation ceremony is a testament to the state’s commitment to supporting its sporting heroes, with Gukesh’s extraordinary success serving as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring players nationwide.

ALSO READ: WATCH | World Chess Champion Gukesh Overcomes Fear Of Heights With Bungee Jump In Singapore After Historic Win

Filed under

2024 FIDE World Championship D Gukesh D. GUKESH Felicitation GUKESH Chennai ROAD SHOW youngest world chess champion

Advertisement

Also Read

Bigg Boss: Who Is The Highest-Paid Contest Ever Charging ₹2.5 Crore For Just Three Days?

Bigg Boss: Who Is The Highest-Paid Contest Ever Charging ₹2.5 Crore For Just Three Days?

Katra To Remain Shut On Dec 18 To Protest The Ropeway Project

Katra To Remain Shut On Dec 18 To Protest The Ropeway Project

Unbelievable: Meta Fined 251 Million Euros Over Facebook’s 2018 Data Leak – Here’s How It Happened!

Unbelievable: Meta Fined 251 Million Euros Over Facebook’s 2018 Data Leak – Here’s How It...

‘Secret Santa’, Blinkit Introduces New Feature To Simplify Holiday Gifting

‘Secret Santa’, Blinkit Introduces New Feature To Simplify Holiday Gifting

Why Is Donald Trump Suing Des Moines Register And Renowned Pollster J. Ann Selzer? Everything Explained

Why Is Donald Trump Suing Des Moines Register And Renowned Pollster J. Ann Selzer? Everything...

Entertainment

Bigg Boss: Who Is The Highest-Paid Contest Ever Charging ₹2.5 Crore For Just Three Days?

Bigg Boss: Who Is The Highest-Paid Contest Ever Charging ₹2.5 Crore For Just Three Days?

Kapil Sharma Gives It Back To Haters Over Insulting Atlee, Asks Not To Spread HATE

Kapil Sharma Gives It Back To Haters Over Insulting Atlee, Asks Not To Spread HATE

Kapil Sharma Faces Backlash For Alleged Question With ‘Racist’ Undertone To ‘Jawan’ Director Atlee Kumar On His Show, Here’s What Happened

Kapil Sharma Faces Backlash For Alleged Question With ‘Racist’ Undertone To ‘Jawan’ Director Atlee Kumar

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made Him Guardian Of Hindu?’

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox