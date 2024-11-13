Chennai Doctor Stabbed 7 Times By Patient’s Son Over THIS Reason

A Chennai oncologist was brutally attacked by a patient’s son, allegedly over treatment concerns. The doctor, now in ICU, is stable as officials investigate the incident.

The son of a woman treated for cancer stabbed an oncologist at least 7 times at the Kalaignar Centenary Hospital in the Guindy neighborhood of Chennai. The attack was against the doctor who was looking after the woman’s treatment for her condition.

The news reports claim the attacker is the son of the patient, who is actually a regular visitor to the hospital. He stabbed the doctor seven times. The attack happened in the OPD of the hospital. The accused reportedly is 26 years old according to the reports. The reports state the attacker attacked the doctor with suspicion that he may have prescribed the wrong medicine to his mother. The attacker ran from the hospital but was caught quickly by the hospital staff and handed over to the police.

The doctor is also a heart patient with a pacemaker; he was injured multiple times, including wounds in his upper chest, forehead, back, and stomach, besides his posterior ear. The health minister, however, reported that though the attack was severe, the doctor was stabilized and is in the ICU stable.

Hospital And Government Response

The authorities have claimed that the man was carrying a small knife hidden inside his person while attacking the doctor. During the blood bath, however, Minister Subramanian declared that there was no negligence in security at the hospital. Tamil Nadu‘s Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered an investigation into the case and expressed solidarity with the attacked doctor. He has also assured steps to be taken so that such attacks are not repeated in the future.

The Chief Minister said in a statement posted on social media, “The service of doctors is laudable, and it is our responsibility to make them safe.” Well, while his suggestion acknowledged the importance of the contribution of the government doctors who labor tirelessly for patients, he also promised steps that would prevent such incidents.

Growing Concern Over Safety Issues Regarding Health Workers

Doctors at the hospital have started protesting in reaction to the attack, and non-emergency treatments have been suspended. The case has once again raised the issue of security for healthcare workers, an issue that received national attention after a doctor was brutally murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital. On that occasion, one of the accused was a man named Sanjay Roy, arrested for the crime.

