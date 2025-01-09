Chhattisgarh: Kusum Plant Chimney Collapse Kills 8, Over 25 Feared Trapped As Rescue Operations Continue

A chimney collapse at the under-construction Kusum Plant in Mungeli district, Chhattisgarh, has reportedly trapped over 25 people. Rescue teams from nearby districts are working tirelessly at the site. Initial reports indicate nine casualties, though confirmations are awaited.

A major accident at an under-construction plant in Mungeli district, Chhattisgarh, has left eight workers dead, with more than 25 others feared trapped under the rubble. The disaster occurred on Tuesday during the construction of a chimney at an iron pipe manufacturing factory in the Rambod area under the Sargaon police station limits.

The massive chimney collapse has raised serious concerns over safety protocols at the site. Preliminary reports indicate that the plant was in the final stages of its construction when the incident occurred. Eyewitnesses fear the death toll may rise further as rescue operations progress.

Mungeli, Chhattisgarh: A major accident occurred at the under-construction Kusum plant, where more than 30 people were buried under debris due to the collapse of an under-construction chimney. Police and administrative teams are on the spot, working to rescue the people trapped…

Local authorities responded swiftly, initiating rescue operations immediately after the accident was reported. Disaster management teams from nearby districts, including Bilaspur, Pendra, Raigarh, and Janjgir-Champa, were mobilized to assist local rescue personnel.

Community members, including local villagers and public representatives, have also joined hands in the rescue efforts. “We are doing everything possible to save lives,” stated a police official overseeing the operations.

Hospitals across the district have been put on high alert to handle potential casualties, and district administration teams from surrounding areas are providing additional support.

As investigations continue, authorities are focusing on determining the cause of the collapse and ensuring accountability. Families of the trapped workers wait anxiously, hoping for a positive outcome amidst the devastation.

