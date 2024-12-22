Home
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Chhattisgarh Tragedy: 5 People Killed, Several Injured After Goods Vehicle Overturns In Jagdalpur

Following the accident, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) promptly arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations, the police informed.

Five individuals lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries when a mini goods vehicle overturned in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on Saturday, according to police reports.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maheshwar Nag stated that the accident occurred near Chandameta village under Darbha police station jurisdiction in Jagdalpur. The vehicle was transporting approximately 45 passengers at the time of the incident.

Following the accident, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) promptly arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations, the police informed.

Casualty Medical Officer Dilip Kashyap reported, “The accident was reported to us around 4:30 PM. So far, around 30 injured individuals have been admitted to the hospital. Four people died at the scene, and one was declared dead upon arrival. Based on the information available, 81 individuals sustained injuries.”

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

