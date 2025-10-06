LIVE TV
CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates 69th National School Games In Srinagar

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: October 6, 2025 21:52:54 IST

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the 69th National School Games at the TRC Football Ground in Srinagar by ceremonially kicking off a football, marking the formal opening of the national-level sporting event.

The event saw the presence of Minister for Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Lal Chowk Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed (Pardesi), Director General Youth Services and Sports Anuradha Gupta, Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul, and other dignitaries.

This year’s edition features 30 teams from various States and Union Territories, competing in disciplines such as Football, Wushu, Taekwondo, and Table Tennis. Matches will be held at six venues across Srinagar.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Minister emphasized the unifying power of sports. He said that sports not only promote physical fitness but also build bridges of unity and friendship among youth from across the country.

“Sports build bridges of unity and friendship. I warmly welcome all participants to Kashmir. Though the weather is not ideal today, we are here to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship,” Omar Abdullah said, adding that the government would ensure all necessary support for the athletes.

He encouraged participants to reach out if they faced any discomfort, assuring full assistance from the organisers. “Your stay and participation matter to us. We are here to help in every way possible,” he added.

The event also featured a march past by all 30 participating teams, earning applause from attendees. Players, coaches, and officials took an oath of sportsmanship, vowing to uphold the values of fair play, discipline, and team spirit.

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 9:51 PM IST
