Cold Wave Tightens Grip On J&K; Rain Forecast In Northwest India

Rain forecast from January 4 in Northwest India as Punjab and Haryana face cold days. J&K sees intensifying cold wave with sub-zero temperatures.

As the New Year begins, weather patterns across northwest India are set to shift dramatically, with rain, cold day conditions, and intensifying cold waves dominating the forecast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Punjab and Haryana, warning of cold day conditions over the next two days, as maximum temperatures are expected to fall by 4.5°C below normal.

IMD scientist Naresh confirmed, “Cold day conditions are expected in Punjab and Haryana today and tomorrow, but no severe cold wave conditions are anticipated.”

From January 4, light to moderate rainfall is predicted across Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India. A western disturbance currently over North Pakistan is expected to bring heavy snowfall to Jammu and Kashmir and light to moderate snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“We are anticipating an active western disturbance starting January 4, leading to heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and light to moderate snowfall in other Himalayan states,” Naresh added.

Temperatures in northwest India are expected to rise by 2-4°C after January 4, following a brief period of intense cold. However, Uttar Pradesh continues to experience plummeting temperatures, with districts recording drops of over 5°C. Punjab remains equally cold, with Bathinda registering a low of 5°C.

Coldwave conditions in Jammu & Kashmir have intensified, with Gulmarg recording a biting low of -11.5°C. Tourist hotspot Pahalgam saw temperatures dip to -8.4°C, while Srinagar recorded -3.5°C. Light to moderate snowfall is predicted throughout the week, offering a winter wonderland to visitors.

Jharkhand braces for a significant temperature dip, with mercury levels expected to drop by 3-5°C in the next two days. Dense fog is also expected to blanket parts of the state.

With rains on the horizon and temperatures poised for a slight recovery, northwest India’s winter landscape promises both challenges and scenic beauty as 2025 begins.

