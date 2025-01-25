Home
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert Today: Tight Security With 3,800 Police, NSG, And 400 CCTV Cameras

Coldplay, the iconic British rock band, is set to perform two electrifying concerts at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area on January 25 and 26.

Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert Today: Tight Security With 3,800 Police, NSG, And 400 CCTV Cameras


Coldplay, the iconic British rock band, is set to perform two electrifying concerts at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area on January 25 and 26. These concerts are part of their “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” which kicked off in India with performances at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 19 and 21.

Extensive Security Measures in Place

In anticipation of a massive turnout of up to one lakh attendees, Gujarat Police has implemented extensive security measures for the event. Over 3,800 police personnel have been deployed, supported by a robust network of 400 CCTV cameras for real-time monitoring.

Additional security measures include:

  • Deployment of the National Security Guard (NSG) at key locations.
  • Three Quick Response Teams, a State Disaster Response Force team, and ten Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams stationed strategically.
  • Teams from Ahmedabad’s crime branch and Special Operations Group monitoring sensitive areas, including Metro stations.
  • Plainclothes officers, including female personnel, conducting thorough security checks at entry points.

Disaster Management and Emergency Preparedness

A comprehensive disaster management and emergency evacuation plan has been devised in collaboration with the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority. Medical and paramedical teams will remain on standby to address any unforeseen situations. The Ahmedabad Police Commissioner has conducted a review of the arrangements, including inspections of the CCTV and police control rooms.

The concerts in Ahmedabad are expected to draw dignitaries and VVIPs from India and abroad, adding to the grandeur of the event. Coldplay’s Mumbai concert saw attendance from notable personalities, including Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal, her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, and her father, Bishwajit Ghoshal. Fans in Ahmedabad eagerly await their turn to witness the legendary band live.

Coldplay’s Global Tour

The “Music of the Spheres World Tour” showcases Coldplay’s unparalleled musical journey, bringing their iconic hits and vibrant performances to fans across the globe. Their stop in India is a testament to the country’s growing prominence as a destination for international musical acts.

With meticulous security arrangements and the promise of an unforgettable musical experience, Coldplay’s concerts at the Narendra Modi Stadium are poised to be a highlight of their world tour. Music lovers in Ahmedabad are all set to immerse themselves in the magic of Coldplay’s live performances.

Read More : Ola And Uber Refute Allegations Of Charging Apple Users More Than Android Users In India After Government Notice

Filed under

Coldplay Concert

