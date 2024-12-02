Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
Congress Chief Defies Police Orders to Visit Violence-Hit Sambhal Amid Tensions

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has declared his intention to visit Sambhal on Monday, despite a police notice urging him to postpone the trip due to potential law and order concerns.

Congress Chief Defies Police Orders to Visit Violence-Hit Sambhal Amid Tensions

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has declared his intention to visit Sambhal on Monday, despite a police notice urging him to postpone the trip due to potential law and order concerns. This follows heavy security measures imposed in the region after violent clashes.

Speaking on the notice, Rai stated, “They have issued me a notice and asked me to postpone the visit. But we will go peacefully to understand the situation and the atrocities committed by the police and the government.”

Rai criticized the BJP-led state government’s decision to extend restrictions on outsiders entering Sambhal until December 10, accusing authorities of obstructing the Congress party’s fact-finding mission.

“The government is scared that the truth will be exposed. They will try to stop us, but we will still try to go. No matter how many policemen they deploy, we will go to Sambhal,” he asserted.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav voiced his criticism of the government’s actions, accusing the BJP of suppressing transparency. “They (BJP) don’t want to let anyone go there (Sambhal). Those who commit sins always try to hide it,” Yadav said.

Heavy Security at Congress Headquarters in Lucknow

As the Congress delegation prepared to leave for Sambhal at 12:15 p.m. on Monday, heavy security was deployed around the party headquarters in Lucknow. Police and PAC forces barricaded the premises to prevent the delegation’s departure.

Congress leader Aradhana Mishra condemned the security measures, calling them an attack on democratic rights. She remarked, “This is total anarchy. The people of the state want to know the truth. Is it law and order when a person is not allowed to go outside their residence?”

Mishra also noted that security forces had been stationed outside her home, further escalating tensions between the opposition and the state administration.

The Violence in Sambhal: A Timeline

The unrest in Sambhal stems from a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque, on November 19. The survey was prompted by claims that the site was originally a Hindu temple. The situation escalated into clashes between protesters and police on November 24, resulting in four fatalities.

In response, the state government extended restrictions on entry into Sambhal, citing the need to maintain peace. However, opposition parties argue that these measures aim to suppress dissent and obstruct transparency.

A three-member judicial committee inspected the site on Sunday, gathering testimonies from local residents and officials. The committee’s findings are expected to shed light on the events leading up to the violence and the current tensions.

Congress Determined to Proceed

Despite the barricades and police presence, Rai and the Congress delegation remain resolute in their commitment to visit Sambhal. They argue that the state government’s actions reflect fear of accountability and an attempt to conceal the truth.

“This is not just about Sambhal,” Rai said. “This is about the broader issue of justice and transparency in governance. The people of Uttar Pradesh deserve answers.”

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has maintained that the restrictions in Sambhal are necessary to prevent further violence and ensure public safety. Officials have emphasized their commitment to law and order, while also warning against actions that could provoke unrest.

ALSO READ: Eknath Shinde Clears Air On ‘Mahayuti Coordination Issues’, Pledges Loyalty To Party Leadership

