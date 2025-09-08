"Congress mocked, PM Modi delivered": Amit Malviya slams Mallikarjun Kharge for mocking farmers' pain

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): BJP leader Amit Malviya on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge for mocking farmers’ pain and said that Congress’ legendary insensitivity has pushed farmers to despair for decades.

Sharing a video clip, the BJP leader in a post on X said, “Next time Rahul Gandhi or Congress pretend to speak for farmers, remind them of this — their own President Mallikarjun Kharge mocked farmers’ pain and told them “not to whine and seek publicity all the time. This is the legendary insensitivity of Congress that pushed farmers to despair for decades.”

Malviya praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping farmers by doubling their incomes and embracing modern farming techniques. “It took Prime Minister Modi to usher in a real revolution — helping farmers diversify, double their incomes, protect crops against seasonal risks, and embrace modern farming techniques. Congress mocked, PM Modi delivered,” he said.

Earlier today, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also accused Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge of “disrespecting” farmers, alleging that when a farmer was expressing his grief to Kharge, he insulted him. The BJP leader alleged that Congress is against the farmers and their interests.

Poonawalla told ANI, “Congress disrespects farmers, soldiers and the Constitution of India…Yesterday, a farmer expressed his pain to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Kharge ji told him to run away. This shows their attitude towards the farmers. Congress did not even implement the Swaminathan Commission report for 8 years. Thousands of farmers have died by suicide in Karnataka…Congress is against the farmers… In one of the flood-affected areas, Congress MP Tariq Anwar was carried on the back during flood inspection…”

Poonawalla also slammed Congress MP Tariq Anwar after a video of villagers carrying him on their shoulders during an inspection of flood-hit areas in Bihar went viral on social media.

Terming it a “sense of entitlement,” the BJP leader came down heavily on Anwar asking if he needs a “VVIP protocol” in flood affected areas too.

In a social media post on X, Poonawalla wrote, “Sense of entitlement of Congress. Even in flood affected areas they want VVIP protocol? Kharge ji insults farmers. Congress MP Tariq Anwar mocks flood relief – sits on shoulders of people while “touring” flood affected areas. Congress MP in VVIP mode. Rahul Gandhi in Vacation Mode. AAP in hiding Mode. Only PM Modi in work mode.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.