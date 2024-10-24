Cyclone Dana Begins Landfall Along Odisha Coast

The severe cyclonic storm Dana began making landfall on the night of October 24, 2024, and this process was anticipated to extend into the following morning, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Over the last six hours, the storm has been progressing north-northwest at a rate of 15 kmph before striking the coastline between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak district, with wind speeds estimated at approximately 110 kmph, as reported by a senior IMD official.

Cyclone Dana landfall starts

Umashankar Das, a senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, conveyed to agencies that the landfall commenced with the arrival of the outer cloud mass. He mentioned that once the center of the storm reaches land, wind speeds could escalate to 120 kmph.

Das also indicated that the landfall process would continue for about four to five hours until Friday morning.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inquired about the preparedness of the Odisha government to manage the approaching storm.

Odisha, West Bengal on high alert in view of Storm Dana

The governments of Odisha and West Bengal, along with the Coast Guard, NDRF, and various rescue teams, are on high alert. All schools in the coastal districts of both states have been closed, and evacuation procedures are underway in areas expected to be severely impacted by the cyclone.

A depression in the Bay of Bengal strengthened into a deep depression on Tuesday evening and is projected to develop into a severe cyclonic storm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts wind speeds between 100-110 mph, with gusts reaching up to 120 mph.

Government officials, rescue teams initiate evacuation

In response to Cyclone Dana, government officials and rescue teams have initiated the evacuation of residents from the most at-risk areas. To accommodate approximately one million evacuees, various multipurpose cyclone shelters, flood shelters, and other facilities have been designated and prepared for use as temporary relief camps.

Suresh Pujari, the Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, stated that provisions for food, drinking water, lighting, sanitation, and health services are being organized for those who will be moved to these shelters.

