Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Cyclone Fengal: Deep Depression Strengthens into Cyclonic Storm, Landfall Expected Tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm, Cyclone Fengal, on Friday afternoon.

Cyclone Fengal: Deep Depression Strengthens into Cyclonic Storm, Landfall Expected Tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm, Cyclone Fengal, on Friday afternoon. It is expected to make landfall close to Puducherry on November 30, during the afternoon, with wind speeds reaching up to 90 kmph.

Current Position of Cyclone Fengal

According to the IMD, as of the latest updates, Cyclone Fengal was located:

  • 330 km north-northeast of Trincomalee
  • 240 km east-northeast of Nagapattinam
  • 230 km east-southeast of Puducherry
  • 250 km southeast of Chennai

“It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during the afternoon of November 30,” the IMD reported.

Rainfall Predictions

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been forecast for the following areas:

  • Extremely heavy rain: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts, and Puducherry.
  • Heavy to very heavy rain: Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts, and the Karaikal region.

Safety Measures and Precautions

  • The Puducherry government announced the closure of schools and colleges on November 29 and 30.
  • The IMD has issued warnings about rough sea conditions, advising fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea.
  • Coastal authorities have been urged to maintain high alert and prepare for potential impacts.

Disaster Response and Public Advisory

The Eastern Naval Command, in coordination with Headquarters Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, has activated disaster response mechanisms to mitigate the cyclone’s effects. Residents in low-lying and coastal areas have been urged to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories.

The IMD continues to monitor the situation and will provide regular updates as the system progresses toward landfall.

Read More : UP Man Ends Life After Alleged Torture By Girlfriend

Filed under

Cyclone Fenegal deep depression Landfall

Advertisement

Also Read

6-Year-Old Massachusetts Girl Dies After Contracting E. Coli; Mother Blames McDonald’s Cheeseburger

6-Year-Old Massachusetts Girl Dies After Contracting E. Coli; Mother Blames McDonald’s Cheeseburger

Supreme Court Declines Petition On ‘Prasadam’ Quality Regulations, ‘Why Restrict To Prasadam’

Supreme Court Declines Petition On ‘Prasadam’ Quality Regulations, ‘Why Restrict To Prasadam’

Mbappe Falls Short Under Pressure: Why Real Madrid Faces Challenges

Mbappe Falls Short Under Pressure: Why Real Madrid Faces Challenges

Massive Crustal Erode During Himalayan And Other Mountain Formation- Study

Massive Crustal Erode During Himalayan And Other Mountain Formation- Study

Here’s Why Rupee Is Among The Worst-Performing Currency In Asia, Falls 2 Paise

Here’s Why Rupee Is Among The Worst-Performing Currency In Asia, Falls 2 Paise

Entertainment

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of Audience Singalongs

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

Krishna Kumar’s Daughter Tishaa Kumar Did Not Died Due To Cancer, Says Mother Tanya Singh, Reveals SHOCKING Reason

Krishna Kumar’s Daughter Tishaa Kumar Did Not Died Due To Cancer, Says Mother Tanya Singh,

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox