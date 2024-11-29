Cyclone Fengal: Deep Depression Strengthens into Cyclonic Storm, Landfall Expected Tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm, Cyclone Fengal, on Friday afternoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm, Cyclone Fengal, on Friday afternoon. It is expected to make landfall close to Puducherry on November 30, during the afternoon, with wind speeds reaching up to 90 kmph.

Current Position of Cyclone Fengal

According to the IMD, as of the latest updates, Cyclone Fengal was located:

330 km north-northeast of Trincomalee

240 km east-northeast of Nagapattinam

230 km east-southeast of Puducherry

250 km southeast of Chennai

“It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during the afternoon of November 30,” the IMD reported.

Rainfall Predictions

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been forecast for the following areas:

Extremely heavy rain : Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts, and Puducherry.

: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts, and Puducherry. Heavy to very heavy rain: Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts, and the Karaikal region.

Safety Measures and Precautions

The Puducherry government announced the closure of schools and colleges on November 29 and 30.

The IMD has issued warnings about rough sea conditions, advising fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea.

Coastal authorities have been urged to maintain high alert and prepare for potential impacts.

Disaster Response and Public Advisory

The Eastern Naval Command, in coordination with Headquarters Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, has activated disaster response mechanisms to mitigate the cyclone’s effects. Residents in low-lying and coastal areas have been urged to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories.

The IMD continues to monitor the situation and will provide regular updates as the system progresses toward landfall.

