Friday, November 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
UP Man Ends Life After Alleged Torture By Girlfriend

A 23-year-old man from Lucknow ended his life after the girlfriend emotionally tortured him. According to his family, the girl had been teasing him and recent threats forced him to take this decision. Police are investigating; however, no formal complaint has been filed.

UP Man Ends Life After Alleged Torture By Girlfriend

A heartbreak tragedy has been reported from Aliganj in Lucknow where 23-year-old Vivek Gupta was found hanging in his home following a suspected suicide. He was an emotionally abused youth by his girlfriend, whom his family members feel played a substantial role in his misery. Living with his father in the home, who also assisted to run a paan masala shop, he had been spotted hanging from his room ceiling fan by his mother.

Despite no official complaint, the family says that pressure from his relationship, especially an alarming altercation with his girlfriend on the day of his death, led to his tragic decision.

As the elder brother of Vivek, Vishal claims that his brother had been troubled by the constant harassment of his girlfriend. According to Vishal, a threatening video call from her was received by Vivek a day before the tragedy. He claimed that during the video call, the couple had an argument. This resulted in her sending a picture with herself holding a knife and stating that she would harm herself. It made Vivek very disturbed, and he was later found dead in his room.

The family feels that the strain of constant pressure and threat from his girlfriend drove him to do such a thing. His brother said that he was a depressive man and the girlfriend situation was unbearable for him. This young man was full of potential, but the threat from his girlfriend seems to have been much too much to handle.

Vivek’s Final Moments

On the day of the incident, Vivek had left home in the afternoon saying he was going to the Khatu Shyam temple. He came back around 6 p.m., took tea, and spoke for some time with his family members. He then went upstairs to his room on the third floor. When his mother later called him to dinner, she got no response. She found her son hanging from the ceiling fan, having used a dupatta to end his life, after checking his room.

The mother’s scream alerted the family who took Vivek to the nearest local trauma center; it was too late, as the doctors declared him dead. Although there has been no formal complaint filed by the family, the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his tragic death.

Role Of Emotional Distress

This incident has shed light on the emotional and psychological toll that unhealthy relationships can have on young individuals. Many in the community have expressed concern over the rising number of such cases, where emotional distress leads to life-altering consequences. It also brings attention to the importance of recognizing mental health issues and intervening before such situations escalate.

A Similar Tragic Case

This tragic incident in Lucknow is the second similar case in Mumbai, in which Air India pilot Shrishti Tuli was found dead in her room under similar circumstances. She was in a relationship with Aditya Pandit but was reportedly harassed by him for years. Despite being in a relationship, Aditya Pandit’s behavior towards Shrishti became toxic that caused emotional distress.

In one case, Aditya blocked Shrishti on WhatsApp for twelve days, after which she sent him a message saying she planned to commit suicide. When he came to the house, he found out that Shrishti had already committed suicide by then.

ALSO READ | India Voices Concerns Over Bangladesh Violence And Extremist Rhetoric

Filed under

crime news Emotional Abuse India news lucknow

