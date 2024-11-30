Home
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Cyclone Fengal: Heavy Rains, Gusty Winds To Hit Tamil Nadu And Puducherry – What To Expect

The cyclone, which developed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is currently located about 100 km east-northeast of Puducherry and 100 km southeast of Chennai. Moving west-northwestward at a speed of 10 kmph, the storm is expected to slow slightly as it nears land. ( Read more below)

Cyclone Fengal: Heavy Rains, Gusty Winds To Hit Tamil Nadu And Puducherry – What To Expect

Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall on the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on Saturday evening, bringing significant disruptions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 90 kmph as the storm approaches the coastline.

The cyclone, which developed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is currently located about 100 km east-northeast of Puducherry and 100 km southeast of Chennai. Moving west-northwestward at a speed of 10 kmph, the storm is expected to slow slightly as it nears land, with wind speeds likely to range from 70-90 kmph at landfall.

Impact on Coastal Areas and Chennai: Traffic Chaos and Flight Diversions

Authorities have issued a warning for areas from Tiruvallur to Nagapattinam, where sustained winds of 50-70 kmph are anticipated on Sunday. In Chennai, persistent heavy rainfall has already caused significant disruptions. Many roads, including New Washermanpet, Gemini Flyover, and Mount Road, are waterlogged, with ankle-deep water accumulation leading to slow-moving traffic. The cyclone has also brought rough seas and strong winds to the city, exacerbating the challenges faced by residents.

The IMD’s latest update confirms that the impact of Cyclone Fengal will continue to be felt in Chennai and surrounding regions, and the heavy rainfall will persist. In light of these developments, several airlines have issued travel advisories due to the adverse weather conditions. Passengers are advised to check their flight statuses for updates on potential delays or cancellations.

Chennai International Airport has temporarily suspended operations from 12:30 PM to 7:00 PM on Saturday due to safety concerns raised by airlines. The airport authorities have urged passengers to stay updated on flight statuses, as airlines are making adjustments to their schedules. IndiGo and other airlines have confirmed flight diversions to alternate airports in response to the cyclone.

Puducherry on High Alert, Coastal Areas Closed

Puducherry, which is also bracing for Cyclone Fengal’s impact, has intensified security measures. The Puducherry Police have deployed 300 personnel across the beaches and coastal roads to ensure safety. Popular tourist spots, including Marina Beach, Pattinapakkam, and Edward Elliot Beach, have been closed as a precautionary measure. The local authorities have advised the public to stay away from these areas, which are expected to experience gusty winds and rough sea conditions in the coming hours.

The cyclonic storm’s impact is already being felt in coastal areas of Puducherry, with moderate rainfall and rough seas. The IMD has predicted that the storm will bring more intense rain, which could cause flooding and disruptions, particularly in low-lying coastal regions. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to high waves and dangerous conditions.

Heavy Rains and Crop Damage in Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains associated with Cyclone Fengal have started to affect Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery delta regions. Districts like Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, and Mayiladuthurai are experiencing significant losses, particularly in paddy fields. The ongoing heavy rainfall is expected to worsen, further damaging crops and disrupting daily life.

The IMD has issued warnings for even heavier rainfall in the coming hours, especially in areas such as Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam. This is expected to cause localized flooding, which may impact infrastructure and agriculture. In response to the cyclone’s intensifying effects, schools in several affected districts, including Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, have been closed for the day. Schools in other areas like Chennai and Kanchipuram will continue operations, although conditions may change depending on further developments.

Cyclone Fengal’s Path and Future Impact

Cyclone Fengal is currently moving northward at a speed of approximately 10 km/h and is situated around 470 km southeast of Nagapattinam and 670 km south-southeast of Chennai. As it nears the coast, the cyclone is expected to intensify, with the IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. Authorities are on high alert, with emergency response teams ready to assist those affected by the storm.

Naming of Cyclones: Why ‘Fengal’?

Cyclones in the North Indian Ocean are named by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to help increase public awareness and ensure effective response measures. The name ‘Fengal’ was given by Saudi Arabia as part of the WMO’s naming system, which aims to make storms easily identifiable, helping people take timely action. The naming system has been credited with improving disaster preparedness and response efforts across the region.

As Cyclone Fengal makes its way towards landfall, authorities continue to focus on minimizing the impact on residents and the infrastructure in affected areas. With schools closed, flight schedules disrupted, and coastal areas heavily guarded, the next few hours will be crucial in assessing the extent of the storm’s damage. Residents are urged to stay informed, avoid coastal areas, and follow the guidelines issued by local authorities to stay safe.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport Shuts Down, 20 Hyderabad Flights Cancelled

